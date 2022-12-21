NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town is moving to update its ordinance on parking, storage and use of major recreational equipment in residential districts, responding to complaints from residents, according to officials.

Mayor Charles Lombardi said the town has been “receiving a ton of complaints” in response to large boats, vans, trucks and campers being parked on local roads and in yards, often with people living in the campers. The proposed changes would give town inspectors more authority when responding to situations, he told The North Providence Breeze.

