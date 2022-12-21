NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town is moving to update its ordinance on parking, storage and use of major recreational equipment in residential districts, responding to complaints from residents, according to officials.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said the town has been “receiving a ton of complaints” in response to large boats, vans, trucks and campers being parked on local roads and in yards, often with people living in the campers. The proposed changes would give town inspectors more authority when responding to situations, he told The North Providence Breeze.
“It’s become a pretty good problem,” Lombardi said. “They need a little more strength in the ordinance.”
The Planning Board saw a draft of the proposed changes based on research by Planning Director Brent Wiegand, but made no recommendation on them. The Town Council will now consider them.
The revisions generally decrease the size and weight of vehicles allowed to be kept at residential properties.
Major recreational equipment in the ordinance is defined as including travel trailers, pick-up campers or coaches, motorized dwellings, tent trailers, boats and boat trailers, and mobile homes/RVs. Those in residential districts must be kept kin compliance with the following proposed regulations:
• Not more than one travel trailer, pick-up camper or coach, motorized dwelling, or tent trailer provided that such equipment is not more than 8 feet in height and 160 square feet, or one boat and/or boat trailer provided, that such equipment is not more than 8 feet in height and 20 feet in length, may be parked or stored outside in residential zones.
• No recreational vehicle shall be stored in any front yard or within 15 feet of any side or rear lot line.
• No major recreational equipment, while parked or stored, shall be used for living, sleeping or housekeeping or office purposes.
• Any recreational vehicles over 10 feet in length requires a vegetative buffer made up of evergreen type plantings no shorter than 5 feet in height on all sides adjacent to residential properties.
• No major recreational equipment shall be stored outside in residential districts unless it is in condition for safe and effective performance of the function for which it was intended.
• No major recreational equipment, not owned or operated by a person living on the premises, shall be parked or stored on a lot in a residential zone.
• In any residence zoning district, the parking or storage of commercial vehicles over 8,500 pounds of gross vehicle weight is prohibited, with the exception of unaltered pickup trucks and cargo vans under 8 feet in height, and where such parking or storage is directly related to and is accessory to a permitted use or legal nonconforming use on the premises.
• Trailers shall not be located closer than 25 feet from any dwelling structure on adjacent residential properties.
• Storage of boats measuring 16 feet or shorter is exempted from the provisions of this section, except the dimensional requirements of the ordinance.
