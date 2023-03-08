NORTH PROVIDENCE – The agreement on a shared dispatch center between Pawtucket and North Providence is up for an extension this week.
The regionalization pact, first agreed to in 2020, will see its first modification under an amendment that was under consideration by the North Providence Town Council Tuesday evening, March 7.
The agreement between North Providence and Pawtucket has no changes to operations of the Intermunicipal Primary Fire Department Dispatch System at the North Providence Public Safety Complex as it enters a second three-year term, said Mayor Charles Lombardi, but does add about $100,000 in charges to Pawtucket for the purposes of hiring and retaining employees.
“It’s going really well,” Lombardi said of the agreement.
He said he still believes strongly that “regionalization is our communities’ salvation,” particularly for a town that can’t find a lot of fresh tax revenue through new development.
Lombardi said officials are in preliminary talks with two other communities currently about also potentially sharing North Providence’s dispatch center, which was included in the design of the new safety complex.
“We’re going to keep doing everything we can with different services,” he said.
He noted the new tri-community animal shelter that will open soon and be shared with Johnston and Smithfield, as well as the new human resources director position that the town is sharing with the city of Central Falls, another arrangement he said is going well.
When the agreement was first signed back in 2020, Lombardi said that it was long overdue. Pawtucket originally agreed to pay North Providence $600,000 annually, and in the process the city was able to avoid making expensive upgrades to its dispatch center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.