Firefighter Joshua Chiarini, of the North Providence Fire Department, a military veteran who served three tours in Iraq, instructs members of the North Providence Police Department on how to proceed in the event an active shooter attacks a school.
North Providence police practice for an active shooter situation while instructors watch them and evaluate what is happening. A fog making machine was used to simulate the low visibility of a smoke filled room.
North Providence policeman Brandon Bursie is one of the many North Providence policemen preparing should there be an attack by a gunman on North Providence school students – participating in an active shooter drill last Thursday at the high school.
Muhammad Kahn and Julianna Rodrigues, both seniors at North Providence High School, play the role of victims, who have been wounded during the attack. They say it is good for the police to train for this kind of event, but it is “very sad.”
NORTH PROVIDENCE – There were many lessons learned during a July hours-long standoff between local police and a resident, says Chief of Police Alfredo Ruggiero Jr., and some of those were on display last week.
The North Providence Police Department ran its first active shooter training in about nine years, said Ruggiero, one of several trainings planned for this fall that he’s implementing to catch the department up on some of what it was falling short on.
The trainings featured the department’s new incident command vehicle, an older NPPD SUV that was outfitted with about $1,000 worth of equipment based on the lessons from the Stephanie Drive standoff last month, said the chief, when officers were huddled under a tree and sitting on an ice cooler as they waited for an armed resident to give himself up.
Newly-purchased equipment includes an easel, binoculars, bullhorn and mobile battery charger.
“There were things we learned from Stephanie Drive that we definitely needed,” he said.
Last week’s state-of-the-art active shooter training at North Providence High School, held Aug. 22-23 and then again Aug. 25, focused on the department’s mission “committed to excellence,” said Ruggiero. It was conducted to ensure safety measures are a priority for students, school staff members and town residents as school starts back up.
“Although we hope to never have to put this type of training into use, we need to be prepared,” he told The Breeze. “The mayor and Town Council members have also recognized the need for this training, and have been very supportive. We wish to thank them for their continued support. Our officers are dedicated and motivated to keep our community safe.”
The mayor and council, who stopped by to observe last week’s training, had bumped up the department’s budget this year for training, said Ruggiero, and officers are grateful for that support.
The chief said everyone was very pleased with how the training went. Though the hope is that there is never an incident needing a response, he said, it’s better to be prepared than unprepared if the unthinkable happens. It would not be a good look, he said, to be caught short on training and equipment if such a crisis ever arose.
“This agency was well overdue, especially in today’s policing,” he said, adding that this training was a priority among the initiatives he’s looking to accomplish.
Town Councilor Steve Loporchio commended all of those who took part in last week’s drills, saying the effort was “incredibly impressive” and gave him a strong sense of security. Parents should know that first responders in North Providence are on top of this situation in knowing exactly what the town needs for situations such as this and to keep children safe.
