NORTH PROVIDENCE – All four Town Council members up for election this year are running unopposed, but it’s a different story for North Providence’s General Assembly seats and School Committee incumbents.
North Providence has staggered terms, which means not everyone on the school board or council runs each year, but one from each district. At-large candidates are also up for election this year seeking to represent the whole town, while Mayor Charles Lombardi isn’t up for election for another two years.
For Town Council, Council President Dino Autiello, running at-large to again represent the whole town, District 1 Councilor Ronald Baccala Jr., District 2 Councilor Stefano Famiglietti, and District 3 Councilor Mario Martone are all running without opponents in this year’s elections.
For School Committee, Janet Smith, an early childhood special educator in Providence, had been planning a run in District 2 against Charles Pollock Jr., but said she decided late to switch to the at-large race, where incumbent Anthony Marciano and Anthony Mariorenzi Jr. are also mounting campaigns.
“I changed my mind so many times and I know that I definitely made it tougher on myself, but Anthony Marciano served the community for many years and I do believe that it’s time for someone new to take the reins from him,” she told The Breeze. “I have to campaign hard and let people get to know who I am and what I stand for.”
What she stands for, she said, is dedicating her life to children and their families. Currently working as an itinerant special educator in Providence, she said she runs from school to school visiting classrooms to work with children, parents and teachers so there is follow-through on the child’s goals.
Smith said she loves the town of North Providence and is positive that she can do an outstanding job and breathe new life into the school board.
“The current members are doing a good job and I would love to be part of the team,” she said. “I am hopeful that the residents of North Providence give me a chance to work for them.”
Mariorenzi, in his previous campaign announcement, said it’s important to have someone who is in touch with current needs and concerns of families. He pledged to bring a common-sense approach that will benefit everyone.
Marciano says he wants to continue the success of the School Department he has helped lead. He says he has demonstrated the skills, experience, and integrity the committee needs.
The District 3 School Committee race is also set up to be a big one, with former District 3 member Stephen Palmieri seeking a return to the committee by challenging current member Arthur Corsini and urging voters “to get your voice back.”
In a release last week, Palmieri pledged to advocate for families and return strong business leadership to the board, saying he’ll collaborate with Steve Andreozzi to finalize a naming rights proposal for school buildings and grounds to generate funds for the budget.
Corsini, a former longtime employee with the district, serving in multiple positions, is highlighting his experience in running for re-election. Local schools deserve visionary leadership, strong community and family engagement, quality classroom instruction, safety, and a commitment to continuous improvement, he says,
Chairman Frank Pallotta is running unopposed in District 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.