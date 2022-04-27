NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence School Department is conducting a survey to gather feedback from the community that will help shape facility improvements over the next five years.
Community input is a requirement of the state’s five-year capital planning process. The district-wide survey will help inform the School Department’s decisions when it comes to improving school facilities.
Does the district adequately address students’ social and emotional needs? Is North Providence engaging students in ways that keep them interested in school? Are students prepared for real-world opportunities?
These are some of the questions asked in the survey, which will be open to parents, students, staff and all other North Providence community members through June 27.
Participants are asked to rate the School Department in various areas on a scale of one to four, or poor to excellent.
Topics include: school facilities from classrooms to playgrounds; the overall quality of education and instruction in North Providence; extracurricular activities and athletics; college and career readiness; integrating technology into the curriculum and meeting student needs.
Participants will also indicate which skills they believe are most critical for students to develop in order to succeed in life, and will have an opportunity to rank the district’s guiding principles, which are: equity, reflecting community values, future readiness, sustainability, a “small school feel with large school pride,” school as a community resource, and schools that are “warm, safe and inviting.”
The survey also asks specific questions about the district’s response to various challenges and its ability to meet certain needs. At the end, participants are given an opportunity to write an open response, if there’s anything else they’d like to add.
Access the survey at http://s.surveyplanet.com/9uvx6ilp.
