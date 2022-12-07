NORTH PROVIDENCE – Proficiency rates from the most recent RICAS (Rhode Island Common Assessment System) and SAT tests indicate that North Providence schools haven’t recovered from pandemic learning loss, but interpreting the data is complicated by a particularly large drop in participation in 2020-21 that likely artificially elevated proficiency rates, according to a study from the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council.
• RICAS math proficiency for 2021-22 came in at 23 percent, lower than pre-pandemic levels of 27.5 percent but up over last year’s 19.6 percent.
• RICAS English language arts (ELA) proficiency levels were at 34.9 percent in both 2020-21 and 2021-22, but participation rates were up more than 8 percentage points. The rate is still much lower than 2018-19, when it was 42.1 percent.
• SAT math proficiency is up over the 2021-22 level while ELA is down, but in both cases, the year-over-year participation rate was up more than 10 percentage points.
In October, the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council (RIPEC) released a report on the state of K-12 education in Rhode Island and recommendations to improve the education system. This week, RIPEC representatives offered a further breakdown by various communities.
While North Providence student outcomes are poor and generally rank in the bottom half of districts, the district outperforms some districts with smaller proportions of students from historically disadvantaged subgroups.
• The district scored 21st highest in RICAS math, 23rd on RICAS ELA (of 36)
• It scored 17th highest in SAT math, and 21st highest in SAT ELA (of 31)
• It had the 14th highest chronic student absenteeism rate, at 22.1 percent in 2020-21.
• It had the 14th highest graduation rate in 2020-21, higher than the state total, 90.2 percent vs. 83.7 percent.
The town has among the lowest per-pupil expenditures in the state and relies more heavily on state funding than most districts, stated RIPEC.
• For fiscal year 2021, the town has the sixth-lowest net per-pupil expenditures among school districts, at $16,889.
• It is the seventh most reliant on state revenues and least reliant on local revenues from the town.
• Its revenue mix (53 percent local, 39 percent state, 8 percent federal) closely resembles that of the state overall (52 percent local, 38 percent state, 10 percent federal)
North Providence received the 13th highest amount per pupil in ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding, at $2,815.
• Through Q3 2022, it reported spending $1.1 million of its $4.4 million (22.9 percent) of ESSER III funds
Through its in-depth historical and analytic study of the state’s system, RIPEC found that the state’s education system is in a crisis that worsened considerably during the pandemic, resulting in “unacceptably low student outcomes overall and wide proficiency gaps” across demographic and geographic lines.
“Rhode Island needs to take action now to fix K-12 education for students, families, and the future of our state,” said Michael DiBiase, RIPEC president and CEO. “We need to approach this issue with the priority and urgency demanded by the crisis, and this report can serve as a foundation for policymakers to develop a roadmap for reform that will benefit students and educators.”
While North Providence has a smaller representation of students from historically disadvantaged subgroups compared to the state’s urban core, found the report, it has much greater proportions than most districts.
• A total of 49.1 percent of students were non-white in 2021, ninth highest among districts and slightly higher than the state total of 46.8 percent.
• It has a smaller proportion of limited English proficient students than statewide (7.9 percent vs. 11.3 percent statewide) in 2021, but ninth highest among districts
• A total of 46.6 percent of students are eligible for free and reduced-price lunches, slightly lower than statewide 47.7 percent) in 2019 but seventh highest among districts.
The RIPEC report, “Improving Rhode Island’s K-12 Schools: Where Do We Go From Here?” provides a level-setting overview and analysis of how the state’s education system has changed over the past few decades and where it stands today, recounting both the areas where there have been positive developments and where the state continues to struggle.
“While Rhode Island ranks 12th highest for spending per student, its student outcomes are middling compared to the nation overall and low compared to other New England states,” said Justine Oliva, RIPEC’s manager of research. “Equally as serious are the stark gaps between student outcomes across lines of geography, race and ethnicity, and other demographic features including poverty, disability status, and English language proficiency. The COVID-19 pandemic and the related closure of schools only exacerbated these issues.”
Oliva said the history portion of their report hadn’t been done previously, offering “a real and true look at important trends” in the state’s education system and a roadmap for reform. Recommendations can actually produce real change, she said.
This report should function as a wake-up call to “really bleak outcomes,” she said. When discussing 20 percent proficiency in math, people should remember that four in five students aren’t proficient.
There is definite truth to the narrative that the state has had lofty ideas it hasn’t lived up to, but there have been some important reforms, said Oliva, as well as improved student outcomes over time. Some of the successes, she said, included establishment of a funding formula, systems for collecting basic information, implementing strict academic standards, and tying professional development to recertification. There have been a number of periods where there were “bursts of reform,” she said, with everyone getting on board, and some reforms have stuck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.