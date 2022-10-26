NORTH PROVIDENCE – Resident Erin Nascimento’s EJ’s North Providence Trick-or-Treat Trail, a map families can use to find addresses of people passing out candy, is back for a third year.
Nascimento originally started the town-wide trail in North Providence during 2020’s COVID Halloween season, doing so after noticing a drop-off in the number of houses where people give out candy, though she notes that some neighborhoods go all out for the holiday.
For this year’s trail, she is collecting addresses of homes and businesses that are wheelchair accessible, adding them to a list of homes that will exceed last year’s totals. There were 30 stops in the first year, and it has more than doubled since, with more than 75 submissions expected by Halloween weekend.
“It’s just a fun list of people who live making kids happy on Halloween night,” states the event Facebook page, where the completed list and map will be posted. The map shows orange pumpkins over the homes where candy is offered to the masses, and blue pumpkins where other items besides candy are given out, helping those with dietary restrictions.
People can still visit that page to have their names added to the list of homes, added Nascimento. By agreeing to be added to the list, they’re also agreeing to have the address listed publicly.
Nascimento says she and her children would traditionally go out on Halloween and walk a long way before finding homes where candy was being handed out.
Submissions to be included on the trail will be taken up until a day or two before Halloween, said Nascimento. Families will then be able to look at a map to see what’s near them and plan out their night based on what they find, a particularly nice feature if it’s a cold or rainy night.
“It’s super fun,” she said.
With no idea who’s going to show up in advance, this is a great way to meet new neighbors, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.