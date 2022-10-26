Trick-or-Treat Trail
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Resident Erin Nascimento’s EJ’s North Providence Trick-or-Treat Trail, a map families can use to find addresses of people passing out candy, is back for a third year.

Nascimento originally started the town-wide trail in North Providence during 2020’s COVID Halloween season, doing so after noticing a drop-off in the number of houses where people give out candy, though she notes that some neighborhoods go all out for the holiday.

