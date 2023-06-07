A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High around 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
NORTH PROVIDENCE– The Lincoln Ladies of the Lincoln Senior Center went head-to-head with the Twisted Sisters of the Mancini Center in a mahjong tournament, and for the third time, Lincoln was victorious.
“The Mancini Center purchased the trophy in 2018, but Lincoln had won both of the previous tournaments, so North Providence is anxious to take it home,” said league organizer Carol Desforges.
In 2007, Desforges learned one of her neighbors had stopped driving. Desforges offered to give her neighbor, who was around 90, a ride. As a thank you, the neighbor invited Desforges over to play mahjong.
“She and her friends would get together and eat and play. I had never played before, so they taught me how to, and I’ve been playing ever since,” said Desforges. “Then, I got good at it and figured I’d start teaching it, since I used to be a high school teacher.”
Desforges now travels all over the state, teaching at senior centers around Rhode Island on how to play mahjong. Because the tile game requires skill and strategy, Desforges said it takes around 20 hours to learn the game and around six months to really get into playing.
“I was here when it first started. We only had about eight players; I thought it might go under,” said Lincoln Lady Kay Montiminy, “but now look at us, it’s amazing.”
A June 5 tournament had about 30 total competitors, but Bessie Carvalho, program coordinator for the Lincoln Senior Center, said that on a regular basis, Lincoln has more than 25 players, plus new members who are learning the game. Joseph Nardella, program coordinator at the Mancini Center, said North Providence has around 60 seniors who go to the center to play mahjong every week.
“I just absolutely love it, it’s so fun,” said Lincoln Lady Karen McCluskie. “Of course we all want to win, but half the time it’s just nice to make friends and talk.”
“Everyone is so nice,” added Twisted Sister Shirley Harrison.
Desforges said mahjong is an especially social game.
“You have to play every single week to keep your skills sharp, or you’ll lose them, so either players make friends that they always go up against, or they’ll meet new people. It’s a fantastic way to keep your brain active and to socialize,” said Desforges.
Seniors play in groups of four and games are at maximum, 16 minutes long, but may finish before then. If a game takes longer than 16 minutes, players end with zero points.
Twisted Sister Carol Berman has been playing mahjong since she was in her 20s, and actually helped to start the program at the Mancini Center.
“It’s a wonderful mind game,” she said.
Berman’s favorite part of playing mahjong is the thrill.
“You never know what you’re going to end up with, you get the agony and the ecstasy of it all.” Berman told The Breeze. “It can be frustrating as all hell, but I do love it.”
Silence fell over the room as the women focused on their game play. Ultimately, Lincoln’s final score was 79.1 total points, while North Providence’s score was 61.2.
“Both teams deserve recognition for games well played,” said Carvalho.
Desforges said that mahjong keeps getting more and more popular, and at the rate seniors are playing at both the Lincoln Senior Center and the Mancini Center, the tournament will be even bigger and more intense next year.
