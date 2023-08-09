NORTH PROVIDENCE – As construction ramps up on the North Providence High School addition, officials remind residents that the school’s Smithfield Road entrance will remain temporarily closed.
Members of the North Providence community are aware that the high school parking lot often acts as a cut-through from Smithfield Road to Mineral Spring Avenue.
In an effort to prevent unnecessary traffic, the Smithfield Road gate will be closed during summer construction, only to be opened for deliveries and construction vehicles.
Once the school year begins, the gate will remain closed throughout the school day, but will be opened for bus drop-off and pick-up at the beginning and end of the day.
Construction vehicles will also be permitted to enter through the gate.
Chris Spiegel, senior project manager at LeftField Project Management, said the logistics plan came about through careful planning by all parties.
While some construction for the new addition is started, Spiegel said site work “will be in full swing” by Aug. 21.
The addition, expected to be ready a year from now, will be located at the back of the school near the athletic fields, and will house administrative offices as well as a ticket booth and concessions for sporting events.
Since the construction is located away from home or commercial buildings, Spiegel told The Breeze he doesn’t expect work to impact the community.
To further prevent disruptions, dust control measures will be put in place.
Aside from the new addition, the NPHS auditorium is also under construction. In the auditorium, Spiegel reported that crews have completed the abatement work ahead of schedule, while demolition crews are continuing their work for the next two weeks. All demolition will be complete by the start of the school year.
Once the auditorium demolition is complete, Spiegel said the rough carpentry, mechanical, fire protection and electrical trades will mobilize. By early winter, officials expect finish and specialty trades to begin their work. This includes acoustical ceilings, painting, and flooring.
“This project is trending to be completed almost two months earlier than the June 30 deadline for substantial completion,” he said.
Supt. Joseph Goho said the auditorium is “well on its way to becoming a 21st century crown jewel performance auditorium at the high school.”
He noted that the project is funded by a facility equity grant from the Rhode Island School Building Authority, allowing the North Providence School Department to turn the auditorium into a modern learning area and community use space.
Using money received from a facility equity grant, a Champlin Foundation grant, and federal ESSER funds, the district has also remodeled the NPHS library media center.
Goho said that significant work has been done in the library, including new flexible furniture, new lighting, new mobile bookshelves, new carpeting, new technology, and new paint.
“When you see the library, you will see that it has been completely transformed into a 21st century library media space for our students and faculty,” he said. “The transformation has completely opened up the space and it is amazing.”
Goho said the hope is that the library media center will be open and ready for student use this fall.
