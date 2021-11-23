NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Champlin Foundation has awarded a $73,000 grant to North Providence High School to support creation of its Literacy Innovation Center.
The money will help NPHS bring its existing library media center into the 21st century, with a renovated space featuring new technology and furniture.
“As the library media center is the traditional ‘hub of the school,’ we are excited about the possibilities this grant could bring to fruition,” said Assistant Principal Kathleen Lisi in the grant application.
“Creating a quaquaversal space where teachers of all disciplines can bring students to research, explore, discuss, create and collaborate would be aligned with our school’s mission to encourage students to develop a life-long love of learning and become productive members of a global society,” she continued.
The renovation will help to enhance district-wide initiatives such as blended learning and personalized curriculum efforts. Demographic changes in the district over the last five or so years have necessitated enhanced digital literacy capabilities, Lisi said, especially for special needs students and English language learners.
“In addition, our district’s focus on social emotional learning dictates that we provide spaces for teachers and students to discuss and collaborate on a daily basis,” she said.
The $73,000 Champlin grant will help with the purchase of equipment, technology and furniture to transform the space.
Champlin was unable to fund the district’s $18,000 request for additional Chromebooks, but every other request will be fulfilled, including:
• $3,750 for five desktop computers, which will help to create a fixed station of learning,”open to all students, faculty and staff;
• $2,000 for two portable touch screen projectors to accommodate classroom presentations, professional learning opportunities and community forums;
• $13,000 for a multi-functional copy/printing machine, helping a larger number of students create and finalize projects and papers;
• $700 for two charging stations and $220 for 10 charging cubes, so that personal devices may be used in flexible and collaborative situations;
• $10,000 for glass-partitioned “writewalls” (writable surfaces) to facilitate small group work and maximize class meeting areas and brainstorming activities;
• $1,000 for e-readers and $1,500 for web subscriptions/software to aid with adaptive reading, particularly for special needs and English language learners;
• $350 for headphones. The plan is to have designated spaces where students can listen to audiobooks, using either personal or borrowed devices;
• $35,000 for furniture, including new seating, standing desks, shelving and cafe tables;
• And $12,000 for labor and electrical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.