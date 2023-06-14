NORTH PROVIDENCE – North Providence High School celebrated “253 new leaders in the making” at the Class of 2023 commencement ceremony held June 8 at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence.

During his opening remarks, Mayor Charles Lombardi said “a leader is a person who can be found in all walks of life, in all shapes and sizes, in the least expected places, and can do and be whatever they want … Even at your young age, the obstacles and roadblocks you encountered, including a pandemic, could not stop you from becoming leaders in the making.”

