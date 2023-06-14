NORTH PROVIDENCE – North Providence High School celebrated “253 new leaders in the making” at the Class of 2023 commencement ceremony held June 8 at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence.
During his opening remarks, Mayor Charles Lombardi said “a leader is a person who can be found in all walks of life, in all shapes and sizes, in the least expected places, and can do and be whatever they want … Even at your young age, the obstacles and roadblocks you encountered, including a pandemic, could not stop you from becoming leaders in the making.”
The Class of 2023 were in their freshman year of high school when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Lombardi went on to describe different characteristics of leaders, such as taking accountability, embracing change, and making the correct decisions even when the wrong ones seem easier.
The mayor acknowledged the most important leaders in the graduates lives, their parents, and reminded the class to stay close to their families, and to remember that they will forever be rooted in blue and gold.
“Once a Cougar, always a Cougar,” chanted both Lombardi and the graduates at the conclusion of his speech.
This Cougar pride was evident in the commencement speeches, with themes of individual and collective growth, strength through uncertain times, and an appreciation for the members of the North Providence High School community.
Michaela Rizzo, class president, said when she thinks of the Class of 2023, the words resilience, enthusiasm, and achievement come to mind.
“This year was like freshman year all over again: In school full time, without masks and protocols, only now we are seniors and had only this one year to make the ‘normal’ traditional high school memories,” she said. “Through it all, we demonstrated resilience and managed to build friendships and a sense of community, while leaving our legacy on NPHS.”
Salutatorian Jeevika Thazhaiselvam said because of the pandemic, she thinks the Class of 2023 was exposed to realities of life earlier than high-schoolers normally are, but that she was impressed by her classmates’ ability to persevere through the unknown.
“Every crisis is also an opportunity for growth. It was in those formidable years, when we were in isolation, we started tapping into our inner reserves of strength. We lifted ourselves up, learned to adapt,” she said.
Thazhaiselvam stated that despite the Class of 2023’s numerous external markers of success, such as academic accolades and sports victories, she believes what her classmates will “truly cherish is the more intangible things, the impassioned little moments … and the people we shared those moments with.”
She said she’ll remember class pride during pep rallies, raucous laughter at the lunch tables, exhilaration on the prom dance floors, and of course, the numerous teachers that helped to form her into who she is today.
Thazhaiselvam compared the bittersweet, exciting and nerve-wracking feelings of graduating high school to the feelings she had when she moved from India to the U.S. in 2016.
“I was standing at a precipice of uncertainty. I wish there are statistics or numbers we could turn to to predict what the future holds, but some decisions simply require a giant leap of faith, pushing us to listen to that little voice inside us.”
Thazhaiselvam encouraged her classmates to embrace new opportunities and uncertainty, just as they had at the end of their freshman year.
Valedictorian Priyanssi Behera told the class that when they do find themselves “facing the abyss of uncertainty that is specific to adult life, I want you to chant my father’s favorite saying: “We will survive.”
Behera said she knows the Class of 2023 is more than capable of surviving adversity, describing the class as “the manifestation of strength, perseverance and dignity,” and despite an unconventional and challenging high school journey, she is “inspired by the unity, diversity, and Cougar courage” her classmates demonstrate.
Reflecting on the past four years, Behera said she’s forced to disagree with her favorite romantic writer Henry David Thoreau.
Thoreau said, “Life isn’t about finding yourself, it’s about creating yourself. So live the life you imagined,” but Behera said her time at NPHS has allowed her and her peers to find themselves before they create themselves.
Behera went on to say that even though the past four years allowed the class to find themselves, she reminded everyone that high school does not “define who we are in the long run,” and that “you always have a chance to start fresh with a blank slate.”
Like Thazhaiselvam, Behera thanked her parents and her family, as well as many of her teachers, calling them her “backbone” and “the biggest blessings” in her life.
Behera concluded her speech by calling the Class of 2023 perfect and saying “always strive to be yourself and never let anyone else tell you what you want to do or how to be you. Now that we have found ourselves, we have the power to create ourselves.”
Principal Christen Magill also commented on the Class of 2023’s ability to make the best of the unpredictable, “choosing positivity time and time again,” no matter what obstacles were in the way.
Although their high school experience was atypical, Magill said NPHS has never been stronger, and listed the following accomplishments:
• 230 college applications for 45 different universities, with 85 percent of graduates planning to attend a two- or four- year college, while another 6 percent will attend a trade school, and three graduates will join the military.
• 105 students earned NPHS scholarships, totaling just under $250,000, and in total, $1.5 million worth of scholarships were earned.
• Additionally, 128 graduates earned honor roll status, 134 graduates were inducted into the National and Rhode Island honor societies, and 107 graduates received commissioners’ seals.
School Committee Chairperson Frank Pallotta spoke on behalf of the committee, congratulating the Class of 2023 on the conclusion of this life chapter.
“Each of you will create your own roadmap to success,” he said. “Follow your path with confidence and dreams. Put your future in good hands – your own.”
