NORTH PROVIDENCE — When Olivia Fontaine first started working on her senior project at North Providence High School, she wasn’t expecting the research to have such a lasting impact on her life.
Several months into the project, she has collected hundreds of donations for a local animal rescue, while conducting her own research on the benefits of pets on mental health.
“I suffer from mental illnesses myself, and I’ve loved having my dogs by my side. Having two of my own, I saw a mood shift,” she said. “For my project, I wanted to foster my own dog and track how I’m feeling throughout the whole process.”
After filling out an application to foster a dog through Glocester-based Animal Rescue of New England, she was matched with a puppy named Kinsley.
Kinsley had a rough start to life. She was dumped in a crate on the side of the road in Mississippi along with her three siblings Ivy, Hadley and Emory.
Kinsley came home to North Providence via ARNE on Halloween. Since then, Fontaine said she and Kinsley have formed a tight bond. As part of her senior project, she has kept a daily video diary of her feelings before and after fostering.
“Before Kinsley, life was very dark,” Fontaine said. “It was very dark and it was a hard time getting myself out, and I couldn’t figure out how to.”
With Kinsley, Fontaine said, “she just brought so much happiness to my life. I look forward to coming home to her.”
The pup has a keen sense for when Fontaine is feeling low.
“Sometimes, I’ll have a panic attack and she’s very, very good with that. She’ll put her head on me, and when I’m crying she gives me a hug. She’ll actually put her arms over my shoulders.”
The idea was to only foster Kinsley — but that quickly changed. On Fontaine’s birthday, the day after Christmas, her mother surprised her with Kinsley’s adoption certificate.
Fontaine didn’t think her project would conclude with more than $800 in donations for ARNE and a lifelong friend in Kinsley — but she’s grateful.
The senior figured her “Toys for Paws” donation drive would garner “a few buckets” of items for the rescue. She said she was blown away by the support of the school community.
Guidry’s Guardian Foundation, a nonprofit that supports fostering and adopting initiatives, donated $500 in items.
“It made me happy that people actually do care about dogs,” Fontaine said. “And the project itself has made me feel 10 times better about myself. I absolutely love Kinsley.”
Kim Tetrault, president and founder of ARNE, visited NPHS last week to pick up the donations. With a seemingly endless stream of dogs coming in, Tetrault said the help is very appreciated, and that the rescue is always looking for new foster families.
“Most of our dogs are coming from down south, where puppy season doesn’t end. It’s puppies and moms, puppies and moms,” she said. “The shelters are at-capacity. The ones there the longest are considered less adoptable, and they’re the ones that are put down first.”
Tetrault said the rescue organization depends heavily on fosters.
“The more fosters we have, the more animals we can save at a time before they go to their forever home … or before the fosters become their forever home,” she said, as was the case with Fontaine.
Fontaine, who will present her senior project this spring with Kinsley by her side, can attest to the benefits of fostering (and adopting).
“I can’t wait to go home and see her,” she said of Kinsley.
