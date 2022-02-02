NORTH PROVIDENCE – North Providence High School student Bryce DePalma is planning a charity car show at Notte Park’s Meehan Overlook this spring.
The car show is part of DePalma’s senior project, with proceeds from the event to be donated to the Sargent Rehabilitation Center in Warwick and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
The show, which will include food trucks and a DJ, is set for April 23, running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Meehan Overlook at Notte Park. It will be entirely free to enter and view the vehicles, with no advance tickets required.
Money will be raised via raffles, and there will be opportunities for guests to make a donation to the drive.
There’s room for about 100 cars in the show, which will be held in the top lot at the North Providence park.
DePalma, who has been working on the project for several months with Julian Abed and Michael Scetta, told The Breeze they’re looking for a nice mix of classic cars, muscle cars and high-end vehicles.
The charities supported through the car show are close to DePalma and Abed’s hearts.
“When I was younger, I went to the Sargent Center, and they impacted my life in such a positive way. This is my way of giving back to them,” DePalma said. “Our hope is that any money raised will impact the lives of those in need in a positive way.”
Those interested in showing their vehicle can sign up at npcarshow.eventbrite.com for $20. All proceeds from tickets will go to the charitable causes.
The registration process will ask for details about the vehicle, so physical tickets won’t be necessary at the gate.
One-hundred tickets are up for grabs on a first-come, first-served basis.
The event is being supported by North Providence-based Compass IT Compliance and the Audrain Automobile Museum in Newport. DePalma said they’re still seeking additional sponsors in the community to help.
The Audrain Museum is expected to show a few of their own vehicles.
“It should be a pretty big event,” said DePalma. “I believe it’s the first car show to be held in North Providence at the Meehan Overlook. The mayor has been very supportive of us.”
Parking for visitors will be available in the lower lot of the park, 1675 Douglas Ave., North Providence.
