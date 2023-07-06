NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Smithfield Road entrance to North Providence High School will be closed off next year while the school is under construction for a major addition.
Beginning in mid-July, renovations on the NPHS auditorium and the building of a new addition will be happening.
Chris Spiegel, senior project manager at LeftField Project Management, said to optimize productivity and safety, a rolling gate will be placed at the Smithfield Road entrance to NPHS.
Members of the North Providence community are aware that the high school parking lot often acts as a cut-through from Smithfield Road to Mineral Spring Avenue
To prevent unnecessary traffic, the gate will be closed during summer construction, only to be opened for deliveries and construction vehicles.
During the school year, the gate will remain closed throughout the school day, but will be opened for bus drop-off and pick-up at the beginning and end of the day. Shawmut, the design and construction firm for the project, will be hiring someone to operate the rolling gate.
Spiegel assured the North Providence School Committee that no project deliveries will take place during these pick-up and drop-off times to avoid interfering with traffic and buses, and all heavy demolition will happen over the summer to minimize disruptions during the school day.
To avoid contributing to Mineral Spring Avenue congestion, Spiegel noted that all construction vehicles will enter and exit via Smithfield Road.
Because the Smithfield Road entrance will be blocked off to the public, Supt. Joseph Goho said drivers can expect a higher volume of traffic on Mineral Spring Avenue.
For the safety of the school community, Goho and the other North Providence officials have made the decision to hire an additional crossing guard to help pedestrians navigate the traffic.
“We’ve been reading in The Breeze about safety concerns on Mineral Spring Avenue, so we thought this was a proactive step to take in that direction,” said Goho.
The crossing guard will be assigned to the crosswalk in front of the library where there is a safety button and a traffic light.
It’s expected that the auditorium renovations will be completed by next May, in time for spring plays, end-of-year celebrations and graduation.
The addition is expected to be ready by next August. It will be located at the back of the school near the athletic fields, and will house administrative offices as well as a ticket booth and concessions for sporting events.
While construction is underway, an alternate walkway will be created so sports fans can continue to easily and safely access sports fields.
LeftField will soon launch a website relating to the project where any member of the public can check for updates, ask questions, view plans and track progress.
“We’re being very thoughtful with all of our actions and our planning to minimize disruptions and disturbances and to deliver a great end result,” Spiegel said.
Spiegel emphasized that all decisions were reviewed and approved by the School Building Committee and representatives from Mayor Charles Lombardi’s office.
“This logistics plan was the result of careful coordination between the mayor’s office, the Fire Department, the Police Department, the superintendent of schools, the NPHS principal, the transportation company, and representatives of LeftField, StudioJAED, and Shawmut Design & Construction,” he told The Breeze.
Goho said that so far, LeftField, StudioJAED and Shawmut have been “phenomenal to work with,” describing all three businesses as “professional, proactive, communicative, organized and on top of things.”
Hired experts said the construction of three new elementary schools, also being done as part of voter-approved school projects in town, should see shovels in the ground for site work by next March or April. Construction would last 16 to 18 months, followed by other final tasks.
They said they expect to be able to save some costs by condensing schedules, are finalizing schematic designs, and expect to hire a construction manager this week. Seven firms submitted a bid, said Spiegel, two more than he’s ever seen and evidence of how people feel about this project and its budget, as well as the department’s reputation when it comes to past projects.
