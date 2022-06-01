NORTH PROVIDENCE – A group of seven North Providence High School students will graduate with their high school diplomas and an associate degree from the Community College of Rhode Island this month.
They’re part of the P-TECH Heath Care, or Pathways in Technology Early College High School Program.
North Providence celebrated its first-ever cohort of 12 P-TECH graduates last year.
The following students were honored in a ceremony last week at CCRI’s Providence Liston campus:
• Emily Adams, NPHS, transferring to Rhode Island College
• Serina Espino, NPHS, transferring to University of New Hampshire
• Kiara Medeiros, NPHS, transferring to University of Rhode Island
• Jordan Olobri, NPHS, transferring to University of Rhode Island
• Brianna Pedro, NPHS, transferring to University of Rhode Island
• Leandhy Williams, NPHS, transferring to Salve Regina University
• Paula Zhuang, NPHS, transferring to Harvard University
The P-TECH program is designed to accelerate students through high school and college so that they can be trained and ready for employment.
