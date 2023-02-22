NORTH PROVIDENCE – Olivia DePalma, a North Providence High School senior, has raised nearly $5,000 to donate to Turtle Island, an international nonprofit organization based in Austria that is dedicated to saving endangered turtles.
Last summer when DePalma spent time with family friend Shannon DiRuzzo, a veterinarian and member at Turtle Island, she said she knew she wanted to get involved in the organization.
“I’ve always liked wildlife and being outside,” said DePalma, “I love all animals and nature. That’s something I’m passionate about.”
All NPHS seniors complete a senior project with the prompt “what gives my life meaning?” When it came time for DePalma to choose the topic of her senior project, she said she knew she wanted to channel her love of nature and environmental conservation to focus on raising money for Turtle Island.
DePalma originally started by collecting donations from family, friends and local businesses through GoFundMe, but her fundraising spiked when she began selling shirts.
The sweatshirts, made locally at Cool Air Creations, were gray or black hoodies with the Turtle Island logo on the front and a list of sponsors on the back. Using her own money to make the sweatshirts, she started off with a box of 50, but she said they sold much faster than expected. In total, DePalma sold 150 sweatshirts at $35 each. The hoodies cost $23 to make, so $12 from each hoodie went directly to Turtle Island.
DePalma said she sold most of the inventory to NPHS administrators, teachers, teammates and other students.
“My first plan was to make posters and try to sell the sweatshirts at local businesses, but I didn’t even need to do that. It was just word of mouth around school,” she said.
Initially, DePalma set her fundraising goal at $1,000. After receiving encouragement from her parents, she set her GoFundMe goal to $3,000, and has raised a total of almost $5,000 between the GoFundMe, the sweatshirts and in-person donations.
“It went way past my expectations,” she said, “I was really excited.”
Turtle Island focuses on raising awareness for endangered turtles, but also cares for 37 of the 50 most endangered turtle species. Of those 37, they help breed 35 different species in an effort to help repopulate and preserve these types of turtles.
“Through my research I’ve found that the expansion of buildings and roads is taking a toll on the turtle population, and that’s why there are so many endangered species,” said DePalma. “You alway hear about straws and ‘save the turtles,’ but those are sea turtles. There are many endangered turtles on land, but you don’t hear about those.”
NPHS Principal Christen Magill said DePalma’s fundraising and project has helped to bring the NPHS community together.
“Students and teachers from all grades, not even just those who know Olivia, were excited,” she said. “This spirit around someone’s ‘what gives my life meaning’ project is amazing, especially with all the changes since COVID, it’s nice to have something that’s unifying.”
Magill also said that though other students have sold sweatshirts in the past, she hasn’t seen the type of school-wide support that DePalma’s project has gotten.
DePalma is an honors student and is captain of the soccer and lacrosse teams. She will attend the University of Rhode Island in the fall, where she plans on majoring in engineering.
This summer, DePalma will travel to Austria with her family to visit Turtle Island, where she will see firsthand what her donations are going toward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.