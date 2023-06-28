NORTH PROVIDENCE – To promote and increase public safety, the North Providence Police Department held two emergency ID card events for families.
The ID card is for children under 18, and shows a picture of the child as well as their height, weight, birthday, blood type, parents’ names and two emergency contacts.
“The ID cards are to help give police a quick reference to a child’s description with a photo in case they go missing, or for children to easily give emergency contact information in the case of an emergency,” said Sgt. Christopher Puleo of the North Providence Police Department.
On June 17 and June 24, the NPPD welcomed families and children to the North Providence Public Safety Complex to have the emergency ID cards made. The cards were free and were laminated and ready to take home in about five minutes, according to Puleo.
he said that with summer vacation here and many families going on trips, the Police Department thought it was a good time to make the cards available.
Holding these scheduled events also provided the opportunity for officers to interact with local children and to give them more safety tips and information, he added.
“It’s a way for us to give back to the community and promote public safety,” he said.
Between both Saturdays, police said that about 50 ID cards were created.
Though the NPPD is not currently offering emergency ID cards outside of scheduled events, they do plan on holding more similar sessions later this summer.
“We hope to have more emergency ID card events for the children in the future, hopefully aiming for the start of the school year,” Puleo said.
