NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Nov. 15 forum regarding North Providence’s future community comprehensive plan had much stronger attendance compared to previous ones, said Planning Board Chairperson Wendy Regan, crediting a Nov. 9 Breeze story on what the meeting was all about.
“Activity on the website showed a big spike after the Wednesday edition,” she said. “We had a much better turnout this time, thanks to the great article.”
Regan had bemoaned the previous seeming lack of interest in the process of updating the comprehensive plan, which will set a 10-year roadmap for how decisions should be made in North Providence.
The biggest theme to come out of the forum, said Regan, was regarding commercial sprawl and residents’ strong desire to protect the remaining residential uses in town by preventing encroachment along the zoning boundary beyond Mineral Spring Avenue and into adjoining side streets.
Affordable housing was also a common thread, said Regan.
“As you know, housing is a primary issue not only in North Providence, but Rhode Island and the entire country, as we face increased housing costs and rising homelessness. Some suggestions included a review of town-owned properties that are currently under-used or vacant and whether any of these have potential for adaptive re-use for low income or income-based units.”
Many of the comprehensive plan’s existing goals have been met, she said, such as increasing open space and recreational use opportunities.
“The remaining goals of improving traffic circulation and existing roadways will never be completely met as we are saddled with many narrow roads with little or no room for expansion or widening,” she said. “We will continue to look for ways to do the best with what we have.”
She said officials will be organizing comments and feedback into categories for further review and finding ways to incorporate them into new goals and action plans.
While it was nice to see more residents, said Regan, it was disappointing to again see little attendance from government officials from both the town and schools, police and emergency services, and other department heads.
The Zoning Board was represented at the Nov. 15 meeting by current Chairperson Joe Scorpio, Regan said, while the Recreation Department was represented by Bobby Machado, who was instrumental in setting up and breaking down the meeting space as well as providing his personal opinions and input as a town resident.
