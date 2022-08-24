NORTH PROVIDENCE – The local legends, historical events, and personal memoirs of North Providence are the focus in the latest edition of “Our Town,” an ongoing Rhode Island PBS documentary project filmed by residents and their tight-knit community. The film premieres Thursday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m.
Earlier this year, Rhode Island PBS invited neighbors and friends in town to become filmmakers, capturing stories of their own choosing for the documentary.
“With support from the station, the stories have been woven together into a visual tapestry of nostalgia, enterprise, and history, representing life in North Providence through the eyes of those who know and love it best,” states a release.
“We are delighted to present the stories of North Providence on behalf of those who participated,” said David Piccerelli, president of Rhode Island PBS. “Beyond sharing these local stories for residents, our viewers across southeastern New England will discover the facts, histories, and people that make North Providence so unique.”
The Breeze reported in February that North Providence had been chosen for Our Town’s 14th installment, and residents were urged to start sharing their ideas. Several community meetings and many hours of video taking and production later, the project is now a reality.
Among the stories that appear in the film is a segment titled In Memory of Isabella. In this story, North Providence resident and mother of Isabella Corcelli shares the story of her late daughter. With the help of the Chartercare Foundation, she has created a fund to honor Isabella’s memory and help other young women in the area who are undergoing cancer treatment.
Other stories include:
• Walk and Learn: This story describes how a former teacher gave back to her community by creating historic walking tours.
• The Fogarty Center: This local nonprofit shares how their organization helps people with disabilities find employment. They also work together with another non-profit, We Share Hope, to distribute extra food from local restaurants.
• St. Mary’s Home for Children: An employee from St. Mary’s Home for Children shares the history of the organization and how it has evolved over the years into a modern mental health care organization.
• The Library: The North Providence Union Free Library staff shares the story of the library’s past and present. Many of the library’s staff and trustees came to the library as children and worked there in their teens and early 20s; they call themselves “Library Kids.”
• Italian Ties to Lymansville: In this story, a former resident explores the ties between Ciorlano, Italy, and Lymansville, a neighborhood in North Providence. The storyteller recently traveled to Italy and documented her time there, where she happened to meet several people with ties to North Providence.
• Local Roots, National Stage: A musician who grew up in North Providence shares how his hometown shaped his career. From the local music shop to Hollywood red carpets, his career has spanned decades and continues to evolve today.
• The Next Generation: Members of the North Providence Youth Commission worked together to tell this story about their organization and how they give back to their community.
• Yacht Club Soda: A North Providence-based filmmaker produced this tribute to his favorite local product, Yacht Club Soda. Still made in North Providence, Yacht Club Soda is an old-fashioned take on soda with modern twists.
• French Canadian Marieville: A Marieville resident shares this story of her family’s history in the French Canadian neighborhood of Marieville, centered around the church her ancestors helped build.
• Notte Your Average Park: Notte Park is a local family favorite, home to fireworks on the 4th of July, a beach, sports fields, and more. Together, a North Providence High School teacher and his students filmed this story about the park, which also highlights the successful North Providence High School softball team that plays there.
• Franciscan Missionaries of Mary: In this story, a group of sisters at the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary convent in North Providence tell the story of their convent, gardens, volunteer work, and more.
• The Family Business: Dating back to 1909, Rhode Island Billiard, Bar & Bistro has persevered through prohibition and the Great Depression. The fourth-generation owner shares this story of his family’s business.
WSBE Rhode Island PBS transmits high-definition programming over the air on digital 36.1; Cox 08 / 1008HD, Verizon FiOS 08 / 508HD, and Full Channel 08; Comcast 819HD and Verizon FiOS 18 / 518HD; DirecTV 36, Dish Network 36. Rhode Island PBS is now available to subscribers of YouTubeTV. The full schedule is available to live stream for free within the broadcast viewing area at watch.ripbs.org/livestream.
