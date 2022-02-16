NORTH PROVIDENCE – North Providence Youth Soccer is running its first-time spring Little Strikers program for children ages 3-6 on Sundays from April 10 to June 5, excluding Easter, Mother’s Day, and Memorial Day.
Children ages 3-4 play from 9 to 10 a.m., and children ages 5-6 play from 10 to 11 a.m.
Registration is $100 and registration and can be done at www.npysa.org.
