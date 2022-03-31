NORTH SMITHFIELD — The North Smithfield Parks and Recreation Commission is hosting an Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9 starting at noon at Pacheco Park fields. The rain date is April 10.
The event is open to North Smithfield children ages 2-8.
Children are asked to wear appropriate footwear and bring a bag or basket for collecting eggs.
