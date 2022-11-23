NORTH SMITHFIELD – Students filled the gym of North Smithfield Elementary School last Friday, Nov. 18, holding photos in their hands of Assistant Principal Rachel Salvatore. Family members of Salvatore were also in the audience, including her son Derek and husband, Dan Salvatore.
Salvatore, who entered the gym with tears in her eyes as students warmly greeted her with hugs and cheers, was honored as Rhode Island’s Assistant Principal of the Year.
“Today is such a great day, today we get to honor one of my favorite people, and one of your favorite people,” said Principal Jennifer Daigneault.
“It means the world to me, I’m so glad...” Salvatore told The Breeze. She was cut off as more students who ran up to give her a big hug and say “I love you.” Other students also handed her their cutout photos of her on popsicle sticks. Salvatore knew each student by name, as she added that it was a priority of hers to remember each student who came up to her.
“I’m so glad that you all got to experience this because this is what I live every day and why I love what I do,” she finished.
Salvatore, a Johnston resident, has spent the last 25 years in education. She spent the first 20 as a teacher in Providence before coming to North Smithfield. She spent a year as assistant principal in residency before becoming assistant principal for the past five years, alongside Daigneault who has been with North Smithfield Elementary School since 1999.
Students from each grade level came up to say a few words about their love for Salvatore.
“Each year, we look at every school in Rhode Island to find an assistant principal who deserves to be recognized for what they do in their school,” said Robert Littlefield of the Rhode Island Association of School Principals, who added that a group of representatives had spent time speaking with teachers, students, and parents. After talking to students, who had expressed their love for Salvatore, he said he knew that she was the perfect fit for the award.
“What we heard from them was that we love Mrs. Salvatore, and we know she loves us, and that was it. As far as we were concerned, we had found the best assistant principal in Rhode Island,” said Littlefield, who presented Salvatore with a plaque and a garden plant. Salvatore will also be honored in Washington D.C. in front of the National Association of Elementary School Principals.
“If you ever walk down the hall and see her coming your way, then you’ll know that Mrs. Salvatore shines. She greets everyone she sees with a huge smile, and let me tell you, she knows everyone,” said teacher Tracy LaFreniere. She added that when the group from the state association visited the school, the one word that was thrown around the most when speaking about Mrs. Salvatore was “genuine.”
“When Mrs. Salvatore says she is happy to see you, that is true. When she says or when she asks you how your day is going or how your family is doing, she really wants to know. And when she says being the assistant principal makes her heart happy, we believe her,” said LaFreniere. She ended her remarks by quoting Maya Angelou.
“People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. But one thing we’ll always remember about you is how you make us feel…safe, valued, and loved,” she said.
