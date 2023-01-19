NORTH SMITHFIELD Town Finance Director Cynthia DeJesus submitted her letter of resignation on Jan. 9. Her last day of employment with the town will be Friday, January 27.
Before coming to North Smithfield, DeJesus served in Central Falls from 2013 to 2017, and previously served as the business manager for the Florida Department of Health. She went to Johnson & Wales University and received her master’s degree in accounting.
Her departure comes at a critical time as the town is entering budget season. Council President Kim Alves told The Breeze she understands the decision as DeJesus moves onward and upward in her career, but it will have a significant impact.
“It’s a huge hit to the town,” she said.
“She’s done a great job in her capacity, and she’s been extremely helpful with the Budget Committee,” she added. Currently, the committee only has three people as other slots wait to be filled by the council.
During Tuesday’s town council meeting, officials thanked DeJesus for her work and told the council that she had already submitted her application to be a part of the Budget Committee once her time as Finance Director is over.
Council Vice President Doug Osier told The Breeze he’s going to miss working with DeJesus, as he worked closely with her over the last five years when he first joined the Budget Committee.
“I think she’s been an asset to the town, the timing is tough with the upcoming budget season upon us,” he said. He added that he still thinks the Budget Committee will be able to do a good job, as he’s hoping to work closely with them in the upcoming budget cycle alongside Alves who has also previously served on the committee.
