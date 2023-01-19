NORTH SMITHFIELD Town Finance Director Cynthia DeJesus submitted her letter of resignation on Jan. 9. Her last day of employment with the town will be Friday, January 27.

Before coming to North Smithfield, DeJesus served in Central Falls from 2013 to 2017, and previously served as the business manager for the Florida Department of Health. She went to Johnson & Wales University and received her master’s degree in accounting.

