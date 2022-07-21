NORTH SMITHFIELD – After more than two decades of use for Engine 2, North Smithfield Fire & Rescue Services has purchased its replacement.
Fire Chief David Chartier told The Breeze that the department took delivery of a 2022 Spartan/Toyne 1500/1000/30A for Engine 2 in early June, replacing an E-One 2000 pumper, which will become spare Engine 3.
“It was way overdue,” he said, adding that there were a whole lot of miles on the 20-year-old vehicle.
The new engine, at a cost of $560,000, holds 1,000 gallons of water, 30 gallons of foam, various lengths and sizes of hose, and jaws of life and hand tools.
“It’s a more updated piece,” said Chartier, saying it will provide enhanced service to residents and more safety for members of the department, including air bags and rollover projection.
The department now has two frontline engines and one spare, two frontline rescues and one spare, and a tanker, said Chartier. It’s not unusual for a department to not get new vehicles as often as it should, he said, but local officials are working on instituting a replacement schedule to have new trucks arrive every 12 years and new rescues every seven years.
“It’s something we got off the ground and we’re trying to hold to that now,” he said.
The department also recently purchased two new CPR machines using $27,000 in grant money from the Firehouse Subs Foundation. The money fell a bit short of what was needed, but the Waterson family of North Smithfield stepped up and made a “very generous donation of $5,000 to cover most of the remainder.”
There were previously two CPR machines on the rescues, said Chartier, but the grant allows them to purchase two more new LUCAS CPR machines, giving them the capability to have a CPR machine on each rescue and each frontline engine, at four total.
The addition of the CPR machines speaks for itself in terms of the benefits, said the chief. If someone has a cardiac arrest locally, these machines that have been used in the field with proven save rates will be there to help.
“It’s a huge benefit to those in need of that,” he said, saying that while they hope they never have to use them, unfortunately it does come down to that at times.
Though the town did have a slump in purchasing of fire and rescue vehicles a few years back, this is not the first rescue engine to be purchased in twenty years. Engine 1 is a very similar truck that was purchased about three years ago. Soon after purchase of that truck three years ago, the town's other front line engine was found to be unable to pass inspection due to undercarriage rot. Fortunately, a used truck in very good condition became available at a good price in nearby Nasonville. It is my understanding that unit is still in great shape and can serve as a backup unit for a substantial period of time. The lead line in this article implies less than responsible management of these assets when in fact recent purchases of engines and rescues have been made along with rational plans for future replacements.
