NORTH SMITHFIELD – Students at North Smithfield Middle School welcomed Principal Christine Lopes with loud cheers as she entered the gym to celebrate being awarded Rhode Island’s First Year Principal Award.
The ceremony took place on Monday and was attended by close friends and family of Lopes. Members of the School Committee including Chairperson James Lombardi, Vice Chairperson Jean Meo, and School Committee member Terri Bartomioli.
Lopes, the successor to former Principal John Lahar, was appointed to the position back in January of 2022 after serving as the former assistant principal and dean of students.
“I think we all knew that when Christine was nominated, we did not have any doubt that she would be the one to receive it,” said geometry teacher Elizabeth Laliberte.
Lopes was honored as a Golden Apple Award winner in 2016 for excellence in teaching and leadership.
She said she absolutely loved teaching, but thought she could make a bigger difference as a principal.
“This is my home,” she said of the school.
Students Monday spoke of their love for Lopes, using words such strong, kind, and compassionate to describe her.
“It’s a very special moment, I’ve been in this district for a very long time,” Lopes told The Breeze.
Lopes has been serving as an educator for more than 20 years. She started out at the high school before coming to the elementary school as a 6th-grade teacher and then becoming principal at the middle school level.
“Each year, we look for one beginning principal to represent all that is great about being a principal,” said Robert Littlefield of the Rhode Island Association of School Principals.
Littlefield asked students who met with him to stand up.
“You are the ones who did the job and told us how kind your principal is, how much she makes us feel safe and happy to come to school, how she wants every student in the school to learn, and that’s what this support is all about,” said Littlefield.
