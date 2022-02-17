NORTH SMITHFIELD – The question of whether to replace or renovate the North Smithfield Police Station has been decided.
At the Town Council meeting of Feb. 9, the Municipal Building Review Task Force presented the council with options to move forward with the project in favor of replacing the current police station building.
At a Jan. 19 meeting, Tecton Architects, the company consulting with the town on this early stage of the project, presented a potential floor plan for the new police station to the council.
That meeting also included discussion of a memo from The Rhode Island Interlocal Risk Management Trust, an organization that insures buildings in the public sector. It detailed various reasons the current police station may no longer be insurable, leaving the council with little option but to replace the current structure entirely, according to officials.
The Feb. 9 discussion began with a motion from council member Paul Vadenais to extend the contract of Tecton Architects and begin the process of replacement. The motion did not address project cost, but was meant to start down the path of deeper inquiry.
Vadenais also stipulated that the timeline should be planned to fit the election later this year, so any bond legislation may be put up for approval this cycle.
Council Vice President Kim Alves expressed concern at imposing a strict timeline on the motion, fearing the potential of pushing a nearly $18 million project onto the ballot. A more open-ended timeline may allow the town to apply for grants and state and federal funding, defraying the cost to taxpayers, she said.
“I just don’t want to get backed into a corner,” Alves told colleagues, requesting that they amend the motion from Vadenais to add the word “potentially” ahead of the timeline and removing the hard date of Nov. 8, softening the project’s pace.
“It’s a big project to be rushed,” Alves said. “I haven’t been convinced that we need to spend this much money.”
Vadenais remained strongly opposed to this change, declining to compromise on the language or remove the date from his motion. The vote on his motion failed, 1-4, with Vadenais in the affirmative.
“This (project) is not something that’s grandiose, this basic and what we need out of a police station,” he told the council.
The council ultimately passed a motion 5-0 made by Alves contracting with Tecton Architects through the next phases of the project, pursuing structural replacement and leaving room for the possibility that the station replacement may not be on the ballot this fall.
Next steps for the project include further consultation with Tecton Architects, reassessing the proposed plan and costs, and settling on a final project cost. If the project is not on the ballot for the upcoming election, a special election would be held at a later date.
In addition to this decision, the council voted on other measures.
• Members approved Austin Silvia’s proposal for his Eagle Scout rehabilitation project for Scouters Hall, which will include extensive improvements around the site.
• Members approved a motion to further explore the wetlands around the Halliwell site for recreation purposes with the Department of Environmental Management, to investigate funding opportunities, and to bbegin discussions with community-based organizations and continue exploring uses of the property.
• And they decided in favor of sending an inquiry to the Budget Committee to potentially add two more responders to the North Smithfield Fire & Rescue Department.
Good news. The NS Police are in dire need of an appropriate facility. Have any of the people that are against this actually been inside the interior portions of the station? Have they been down in the basement where a lot of the working area is? Anyone that cares about a proper, safe working environment would immediately see the ridiculously outdated workspace the NS Police have to deal with day in and day out. My only concern is keeping the rebuild within budget and completed properly. Town officials need to keep a close eye on the contractors involved.
