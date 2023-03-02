NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield officials are looking to potentially follow the lead of other area communities in hiring a grant writer to secure funds for important projects.
Public Works Director Ray Pendergast told the board at a Feb. 23 meeting that every year, he submits a request to replace playground equipment in North Smithfield. Some equipment, including the playground equipment in Pacheco Park, is currently aging at more than 25 years old, according to Pendergast.
North Smithfield also has a park at North Smithfield Elementary School that the town owns, as well as the playground off Milton and Arnold Streets that could use an overhaul. Back in 2017, the town submitted for a grant with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management to install a water-themed play space, but did not receive it.
This year, Pendergast has requested $75,000, but that won’t go far when one considers rising costs and the need to make playgrounds accessible to the handicapped, he said.
Pendergast said when he submitted for a playground last year, he was told that someone should write a grant for the work.
“I’m not a grant writer,” he said, “I’m the first phone call that gets the call (for) the playground at Pacheco that the glass is breaking.”
Pendergast said he knows there’s money in the budget for a grant writer, and the process of hiring one should start moving forward.
Chairperson Gary Palardy said the town has discussed having a grant writer for years, and having such a resource has come up often.
“Asking every department to be a grant writer, I mean that’s absurd,” he said.
According to Town Planner Mark Carruolo, the Planning Department wrote seven grants last year, including for the Police Station, Scouters Hall, two grants for Pacheco Park, and Mowry Tower. Carrulo agreed that North Smithfield could possibly speak about bringing two or three communities together to share a grant writer in which that person would receive the commission based on a percentage.
Larger grants come with more of a long-term financial commitment, said Carruolo.
He added that Bobbi Moneghan, assistant planner, had to take a test just to be able to have access to grant finances, which was a strain on time, especially with all the issues the department deals with on a daily basis.
Board member Cynthia Roberts said the town should speak to Cumberland officials, as they have a great grant writer, and member Lucien Benoit mentioned Smithfield, which also recently hired a grant writer for the town.
Both Cumberland and Smithfield pay Lisa Andoscia of North Providence to write grants, and both have praised her for how many awards she’s won. Lincoln and several other communities also recently hired Andoscia.
In Cumberland, like North Providence did years ago in hiring Andoscia, officials have credited her with winning millions of dollars in grants that have funded projects across town, including upgrades to Diamond Hill Park and a makeover of the town’s senior center.
“I’m just wondering what we have to do to make it a priority, because it’s not it does not seem to be a priority right now,” said Palardy. Carruolo said it will be a continued discussion going into this year’s budget cycle.
