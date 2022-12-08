NORTH SMITHFIELD – Newly elected town leaders were sworn in last Thursday night, Dec. 1, pledging to help carry the town into the future.
The new Town Council consists of returning Councilor Kimberly Alves, John Beauregard, Claire O’Hara, former Town Administrator from 2008 to 2016 Paulette Hamilton, and former Budget Committee member and council member Douglas Osier.
The new version of the School Committee consists of members James Lombardi III, Jean Meo, Peg Votta, and William Connell. Teresa Bartomioli was voted in as the new member to replace Paul Jones back in November, and Connell also won his re-election bid.
Kimberly Alves, who earned the highest spot in November with 3,065 votes, or 17.7 percent of the vote, was voted president of the council, taking over for previous Council President Beauregard. Osier, who earned 2,505 votes, or 14.4 percent of the vote total in second, was chosen as vice president.
Lombardi was re-elected as chairperson of the School Committee, while Meo was elected vice chairperson and Connell secretary.
“We voted for candidates that would best represent the future we envisioned for North Smithfield,” said Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski, who was presented by Linda Thibault, former town administrator and master of ceremonies.
“Starting tonight, they are moving us into the future, decisions they make on our behalf will have lasting influence on our children, on our grandchildren, our residents, and our businesses. It is their service before self attitude, their sense of purpose and focus, and diverse skill sets that positions them as positive decision makers,” he said.
Gov. Dan McKee reflected on his history with Thibault, thanking her for her leadership and saying he was very fortunate to have relationships with town administrators such as former Administrators Gary Ezovski, Hamilton, and now Zwolenski.
“When I received the invitation to be here this evening, I jumped at it because I know that local leadership matters,” said McKee. He spoke about the flags from every town in the state that currently sit in the rotunda of the Statehouse.
McKee also referenced a line from Rhode Island State Poet Tina Cane’s poem titled “I love Democracy” was cited at his 2021 inauguration about moving “towards a more perfect imperfection.” He added that he hopes to continue a relationship with state and local officials going forward, including with North Smithfield.
After Alves was elected president of the council in an organizational meeting, she thanked everyone for the support she has been given since her first term back in 2010.
“Needless to say, I’m very excited to start this term,” she said. She added that prior to this year’s elections, there were statements from both candidates and residents regarding issues of transparency and change, and Alves said she “very much believes in both.”
“The Town Council represents the voters, the voters of North Smithfield. I want to encourage you to attend meetings, know that you are welcome, and that you will be heard, and know that you feel comfortable bringing up issues that are topics of concern. You will be respected, and you will get answers,” she said.
As Connell and Bartomioli were sworn in and also held their organizational meeting along with incumbent school board members, Lombardi also thanked and congratulated his fellow constituents, reflecting on how difficult the stress can be put on family members of elected officials during the process.
“I am honored to be re-elected as the chairman of the School Committee for the last six years,” he said, flashing back to seven years ago.
“The School Committee, town administrator, and Town Council were at odds. The schools were deteriorating, the test scores were going in the wrong direction. When I became chairman, my goal was to work together and be transparent on all of our decision making of the schools, and that’s what we did,” he said. He referenced the last RICAS ELA scores being 20 percent above the average in Rhode Island, and 10 percent above the average in Massachusetts. Math scores are 24 percent above the average, and 11 percent above the average in the neighboring state..
“We have adopted a high-quality curriculum in English language arts and mathematics, significantly reducing the number of students need to go out of the district for special education services,” he said.
Lombardi said that in all schools, they upgraded ventilation, computer networks, and security systems. They also installed efficient lighting in all classrooms, hallways, and offices while implementing one-to-one Chromebooks long before the pandemic. Lombardi also referenced the renovations at the high school including science labs, art studio, media studio, weight room, and biology room.
“I look forward to working with everyone to keep moving the schools and town forward,” he said.
Family and friends met the new officials after the ceremony in the cafeteria of North Smithfield High School to celebrate and congratulate them. Members of the North Smithfield Police Department and Fire & Rescue Service providing escort with the Color Guard, and the North Smithfield High Band providing entertainment prior to the ceremony.
