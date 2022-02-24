NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield school officials have an idea of what they’ll be applying for in the next round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, Assistant Supt. Clare Arnold told the community at a School Committee meeting on Feb. 15.
As federal funding during the pandemic continues to be distributed, North Smithfield schools will continue to prioritize direct student support with those financial award packages.
Parents at the meeting requested transparency as to how the third round of ESSER funding, or ESSER III funds, will be spent. Arnold explained that the district drafts an application for specified school needs, and the funds are approved for those pre-determined purposes.
Funding decisions were based on a survey hosted through the superintendent’s office with more than 300 respondents composed of parents, staff, educators, and community members, as well as round tables, student conversations, and a professional advisory committee.
Public priorities seem to be based around student welfare, including increased mental health services, after-school enrichment opportunities, and continuing to repair and maintain facilities to reduce risk of virus transmission.
“We really let the data decide where the funding would go,” Arnold explained.
In the school board meeting, Arnold laid out the proposed funding uses, which, she noted, are available for amendment after they’re awarded if the district wishes to distribute funding toward different projects.
The programs to be funded with ESSER III include:
• Two years of summer programming for students. This includes the Extended School Year Program that provides support to struggling students, as well as summer enrichment programs available to all.
• High-impact tutoring in varied opportunities for students. One example was making tutoring available later into the evening instead of directly after school, to improve focus and engagement.
• A continuation of building-based substitute teachers.
• Adding a teaching assistant for the English Language Learner teacher, who currently supports all ELL students across all schools.
• Adding two years of math intervention and support at the middle school level, a data-based decision.
• Adding middle school and high school student assistance counselors, a position in which a teacher or counselor would come to the school day late and stay late to provide daily after-school support, whether in the form of club activities or emotional support.
• Late-busing for after-school programming at every level.
• Placing money aside for replacing high school windows in order to increase ventilation in classrooms.
• Installation of an electronic sign outside the high school that could provide updates for parents, students, and community members.
This proposal has been submitted to the Rhode Island Department of Education, and the district is still waiting for their feedback. Asst. Supt. Arnold described the conversation with the DOE as a “back and forth process,” where they adjust plans based on governmental response until everyone is satisfied.
Once the application reaches final approval, the funds must be obligated by Sept. 30, 2024.
