NORTH SMITHFIELD – Nina Finn says she was inspired by her mother to run the prom dress drive for her senior project at North Smithfield High School.
“I had initially known since freshman year that I wanted to do the dress drive because seeing all the pretty dresses, and then seeing my mom have the opportunity to give them out to girls that never even thought of such dresses, made me so happy,” she said.
Finn grew up playing soccer for the town and plans to major in civil engineering at the University of South Carolina when she graduates.
“I have dreams of owning my own construction company, with hopes of empowering other women in the male-dominated field,” she said.
Her mother, Stacey Dalpe, had organized a dress drive in Lincoln for many years for students in need. But after Dalpe stopped doing it, and after Finn volunteered at her friend Megan Masi’s North Smithfield event, she thought it was a great idea to carry on the tradition for her own project when she became a senior.
Due to the fact that prom dresses can cost hundreds of dollars, Finn says she wants everyone in the community to be able to wear one at prom.
“I want kids like myself to have the same opportunities as everyone else to look and feel their best on important occasions that they will remember for the rest of their lives,” she said.
She added that seeing someone’s face light up when they find their dress is like nothing she has ever seen. She describes it as a rush of emotions that leads to everyone being happy in the end.
“Which is the goal of my project,” she said.
Finn is collecting prom dresses at North Smithfield High School during January and February. Anyone who needs a dress can come to the high school on March 23 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Finn said her effort has no room for exclusion and everyone is able to come and get a dress. She said she hopes her project will be able to help families who have suffered financially after the pandemic.
“My main goal is to make a difference in someone’s life that will not financially hurt them, but will make them feel beautiful,” she said.
