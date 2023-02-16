NORTH SMITHFIELD – Ayden Chauvin is another North Smithfield student who is dedicating his time to helping the greater community through his senior project.
Born in Woonsocket, he moved to North Smithfield in 2014. Chauvin said he’s always loved two things: helping people and taking photos.
“When I learned about our senior project, I knew I wanted to focus on a cause that would help people,” Chauvin told The Breeze. He said his grandfather, as well as many of his uncles on his stepfather’s side, were in the military, so he knew he wanted to dedicate his senior project to those who don’t always get the support they need.
“I know that veterans don’t get the support they need when they retire, so I wanted to focus on that,” he said.
Chauvin said he initially had a big goal when it came to donating money to Operation Stand Down R.I., but he said he knows that even if he doesn’t hit the goal, raising awareness for veterans help the cause no matter what.
Founded in 1993, Operation Stand Down Rhode Island (OSDRI) is an independent nonprofit organization and Rhode Island’s primary nonprofit resource for homeless and at-risk veterans.
Chauvin will host photography sessions on March 4-5 at his mother’s photography studio at 43 Railroad St. in Woonsocket. Chauvin’s senior project requires him to dedicate at least 15 hours of fieldwork under the guidance of a mentor. His mom, Kim Lyn, is a wedding photographer and his mentor.
“I want to raise awareness about the charities and programs that are available here in Rhode Island,” said Chauvin.
Besides taking photos, Chauvin says he loves bowling and working out, but most importantly he loves spending time with his family and friends. When he graduates, he said he hopes to work at his mom’s studio and hopefully one day start his own photography business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.