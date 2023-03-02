NORTH SMITHFIELD – For two years running, a North Smithfield student has won the position of Rhode Island DECA State Action Team president. This year, Logan Medenica has taken home the title.
DECA starts in the classroom where students learn business concepts in preparation for college and careers. DECA’s competitive events let members experience what it’s like to be a business professional in different areas including marketing, finance, hospitality and management, as well as entrepreneurship and personal financial literacy.
This year, 37 North Smithfield High School students attended the Rhode Island DECA state competition, held at the Providence Performing Arts Center and Johnson & Wales University on Feb. 10. North Smithfield students were awarded a total of 13 medals after competing against 400 students in the state.
According to Medenica, being state president presents an opportunity to make positive changes in his state chapter. He was first introduced to DECA when he was picking out classes to go to North Smithfield High School.
“I decided to try out a business class, as it appealed to me more than some of the more science-based interests of my earlier years,” he said.
From there, he kept hearing about DECA, and decided to give it a shot. DECA is led by business teacher Rita Vieira.
“I ended up winning the principles of marketing event that year, and of course, decided to continue after that,” he said.
Medenica, who moved to New England in mid-2020 and ended up in Rhode Island in 2021, also loves wrestling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and while he’s served in some smaller-scale student leadership positions before, nothing has been quite to this scale.
“While being state president certainly feels empowering, and has its perks, the actual reason I chose to run, and why I chose to serve has to do with my desire to improve our chapter and build my leadership ability,” said Medenica.
Medenica is the son of Kimberly and Bo Medenica.
Students who placed first or second in their event are now eligible to compete at the DECA International Career and Development Conference, a competition to be held in Florida in the spring. In addition to competitions, DECA members participate in a number of educational conferences throughout the year.
