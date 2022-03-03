There will be a Narcan training at North Smithfield Town Hall, 83 Greene St., at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 4. Dr. Anita Jacobson from the University of Rhode Island will be leading the event.
Unfortunately, there are many families in the community that have felt the opioid crisis, Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski told The Breeze. The training will include a discussion of Good Samaritan laws and followed by a question and answer session.
A Narcan kit will be provided to participants at the end of the seminar.
