NORTH SMITHFIELD – Members of the new North Smithfield Town Council are discussing a potential ordinance change to better protect water quality in town.
“Residents should never have to worry about whether their water is safe, especially if they are drinking from a well,” Councilor Doug Osier said during the new council’s first meeting on Dec. 5.
Osier referenced a change to North Smithfield’s zoning ordinance that was created in 2020, Section 6.19 Water Supply Protection Overlay District, in which it was suggested to the council that the map be slightly altered, including areas surrounding Industrial Drive and Route 146. The decision was ultimately made to exempt industrial and commercial areas to promote tax revenue.
“That evening I was shocked that I was the only council member to vote against those changes, and I’m still kind of shocked to this day that they were made,” he said.
He added that during the time he campaigned for council, he heard from many residents who were concerned about their drinking water as new businesses continue to come into town. Recently, residents expressed concerns about environmental threats from a proposed property expansion on Central Street, which was defeated.
“I think we have an opportunity now to rectify any issues for future homeowners that have been negatively impacted by any changes,” Osier said.
He added that North Smithfield does not have the best track record when it came to water quality, including areas that were impacted due to the changes in the ordinance. He said it would make sense to make changes in any areas that have seen significant damage to an aquifer.
“I know during that meeting I had cautioned that we should be thinking more long-term with potential impacts that could result down the line and that we could be creating a bigger problem if we don’t slow down,” he said.
Former Town Administrator Gary Ezvoski stood before the council in response to Osier, saying he was proud of what was accomplished.
“I have to comment that the idea that the changes to the groundwater protection overlay map that were made back in 2020 were made carelessly or made in some haste is unfair at best,” he said. Ezovski added that he had voiced concern over the protection overlay ordinance the day that it was adopted or prior to it being adopted because he had spent a lot of time trying to achieve regulatory issues that are “balanced and fair to the point that business, environment, tax revenue, and people can all manage life together sensibly and safely.”
He added that the town at the time had spent a total of $250,000-$300,000 in research and development when it came to water resources. Ezovski also referenced putting a burden on businesses in North Smithfield, specifically on Dowling village, due to the “comfort of an overlay.”
He said the town needs expert advice on how to manage this, which could involve other changes to the the zoning ordinance or having public safety become more involved when it comes to finding hazardous materials.
Resident Gail Berlinghof said manufacturing businesses should be kept to a higher standard to protect the town’s water.
Town Solicitor David Igliozzi said that before the next meeting, he will draft a memorandum in which the council could potentially hold up an application for 60 days so they can examine it and get expert opinion from a hydrologist.
“Water is complicated, and how things work with the groundwater, and how things work with the flow, whatever decisions we make we should bring some sort of (hydrologist) to explain it to us,” said Councilor John Beauregard.
