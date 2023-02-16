NORTH SMITHFIELD – At a first meeting of the new Water Supply Review Commission on Monday, members emphasized the need for accountability on the town’s valuable asset.
Members of the commission elected their group leaders: Doug Osier, who is vice president of the Town Council, was elected chairperson, while Gail Berlinghof was elected vice chairperson. Members discussed goals and outcomes of the commission as a 60-day committee during the meeting.
Osier said the purpose of the commission is to discuss the current water overlay ordinance and determine whether or not certain aspects of it need reviewing to match the town’s comprehensive plan. The ordinance was updated in 2020, in which it was suggested to the council that the map be slightly altered, including areas surrounding Industrial Drive and Route 146. The decision was ultimately made to exempt industrial and commercial areas to promote tax revenue.
“What I didn’t see in those meetings were any with hydrogeologists or anyone to tell them where the groundwater was actually going,” said Berlinghof.
Berlinghof said her dad was always a proponent of the wetlands and the aquifer, and that was her reason for being a strong advocate for protecting the water in North Smithfield. Berlinghof referenced Lorraine Joubert, of the University of Rhode Island, who had done extensive research about Richmond’s aquifer protection overlay district and Berlinghof suggested using her as a resource to help them understand the specifics of the water overlay district in North Smithfield.
Committee member Cynthia Roberts said that the committee should consider focusing their efforts on how decisions made by town leaders impact all water in town.
“The group needs to be looking at this across all features and holding our bodies accountable to the decisions that they’re making,” said Roberts.
Former Town Administrator Gary Ezovski was there to offer advice to the group. Ezovski at a December meeting referenced his time in office when he spent a total of $250,000-$300,000 in research and development on water resources. He has discouraged placing undue burden on businesses in North Smithfield, specifically at Dowling Village, due to the “comfort of an overlay” district. He added Monday that the town suffers in its ability to bring in business, and he does not want this group to go backward in creating stricter rules for businesses.
Ezovski added that he was certain that if consulting the Rhode Island Department of Health based on current standards, today’s industrial park would never have been approved.
The group agreed that they do not want to go backward and add more restrictions, especially to locations where sites were probably deemed to be contaminated, but they said they hope they can educate the broader community when it comes to water resources, whether through pamphlets or seminars.
Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski was also present during the meeting, as well as Zoning Board Member Vincent Marcantonio. Both Marcantonio and Ezovski seemed willing to offer advice to the commission going forward with their work.
The commission discussed creating a checklist for businesses to use going forward that the Planning Department and Zoning Board could be part of. Osier spoke about simplifying the ordinance because much of the language is difficult for any person to understand.
The group will meet next on Feb. 22, planning to enlist the help of Joubert and acquire color-coded maps and an updated ordinance that they can reference.
