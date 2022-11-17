NORTH SMITHFIELD/WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket and North Smithfield will now set ground rules for where and how recreational marijuana dispensaries can do business.
Woonsocket had the highest approval rate in the state on Nov. 8, at 62 percent of voters in favor of retail recreational marijuana sales, or 4,610 people in favor to 38 percent, or 2,827 opposed.
North Smithfield voters passed a mirror measure with 56.1 percent, or 2,702 in favor, to 43.9 percent, or 2,113 opposed.
“We have not met since the election, and actually won’t meet until Dec. 8,” said Gary Palardy, chairperson of the North Smithfield Planning Board, when asked about plans for regulating stores and sales.
“I will bring it up with the planner about putting it on the agenda,” said Palardy.
Robert Najarian, chairperson of the North Smithfield Zoning Board, said the Planning Board will be in charge of writing any new future ordinances that zoning could potentially grant relief on in the future.
Woonsocket Planning Director Michael Debroisse said he is not sure where the city will go in terms of regulating cannabis licenses once stores are officially allowed to open next month.
Earlier this year, the Woonsocket Zoning Board voted 4-1 to deny an application for a medical marijuana dispensary, the location of the dispensary in the old Payless shoe store on Diamond Hill Road, saying it would have been “non compliant with the character of the neighborhood.” Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt also testified against the proposal, citing the fact that a trampoline park for children is also located in the plaza.
During last week’s election, residents in both Woonsocket and North Smithfield clearly answered the question on whether or not they wanted to approve “new cannabis related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational use cannabis be issued.” Marijuana will be taxed at 20 percent, including a 10 percent cannabis tax, a 3 percent tax by the city or town where the marijuana is sold, and the current 7 percent sales tax.
If Woonsocket and North Smithfield officials had declined to place the question of recreational marijuana sales on the Nov. 8 ballot, they would not have been able to unilaterally reject marijuana stores, but would still be able to regulate the local cannabis industry through the zoning process.
On medical marijuana, North Smithfield’s current zoning ordinance says it shall be permitted in all residential zones, and in some instances legal non-conforming commercial, manufacturing and industrial zones. Licensed cultivators are allowed in a manufacturing district by special use permit, and a zoning review and advisory opinion from the Planning Board are both required.
