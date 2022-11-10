NSHA gift shop
Buy Now

Beth Faricy, Jeanne Marion and Louise Vanhouwe in the Forestdale School gift shop, which will open for holiday shopping this Saturday, Nov. 12.

NORTH SMITHFIELD – An annual November favorite, the holiday opening of the North Smithfield Heritage Association’s gift shop at Forestdale School, 190 School St., happens this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NSHA President Rich Keene said visitors will have the chance to purchase a range of unique gifts based in history, including puzzles of three old farms in town and the popular old postcard of 19th century Main Street in Slatersville.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.