NORTH SMITHFIELD – An annual November favorite, the holiday opening of the North Smithfield Heritage Association’s gift shop at Forestdale School, 190 School St., happens this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
NSHA President Rich Keene said visitors will have the chance to purchase a range of unique gifts based in history, including puzzles of three old farms in town and the popular old postcard of 19th century Main Street in Slatersville.
Also for sale will be Christmas ornaments of local historic buildings, books, “North Smithfield” throws for couches, maps, and 2023 calendars, as well as many other items that highlight the town’s heritage.
Visitors on Saturday can subscribe to the free NSHA newsletter, and members will have the chance to renew 2022 dues. All proceeds benefit local historic preservation activities.
If they get great turnout at the one-day event, they’ll sometimes open for another day in December, said Keene. This will be the first real holiday opening since COVID, and the event was popular prior to the pandemic, but it’s anyone’s guess what the attendance will be.
There is absolutely a trend toward niche and meaningful holiday gifts as people have refocused on important things post-pandemic, said Keene, so that could certainly increase the attraction.
“It does have that appeal,” he said, mentioning how they recently shipped out an order to California from a father who grew up in Slatersville.
“We do pretty well with the items at the holiday shop, so hopefully this year will be as it was in past years,” he said.
Contact the NSHA by emailing nsha@nsheritageassn or calling 401-651-6316 for further information.
