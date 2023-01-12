NORTH SMITHFIELD – Mammoth Mill Park, located on Mill Street in North Smithfield, has served as a significant historic landmark in the town for centuries.

When it was built in 1828, the Blackstone Canal allowed canal boats to transport passengers and heavy loads of freight between Providence and Worcester. When the Mammoth Mill was built in 1836, it served as the largest mill in the U.S., and was ultimately demolished in 1930.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.