NORTH SMITHFIELD – Mammoth Mill Park, located on Mill Street in North Smithfield, has served as a significant historic landmark in the town for centuries.
When it was built in 1828, the Blackstone Canal allowed canal boats to transport passengers and heavy loads of freight between Providence and Worcester. When the Mammoth Mill was built in 1836, it served as the largest mill in the U.S., and was ultimately demolished in 1930.
The ruins now sit as a reminder of the mill, which features distinctive stone raceway arches and brick walls between the Blackstone River and canal, which have become a popular attraction for hikers.
North Smithfield Heritage Association President Richard Keene said this will be the first year that the Heritage Association will go in and organize a full clean-up of the park, which will include clearing up the walking paths and trails on the morning of Jan. 16.
“This is a significant part of the town’s history,” said Keene.
Residents are currently advised to explore the park at their own risk, but the town hopes to make the park safer by cleaning up dangerous obstacles that sit next to ruins.
This clean-up is in conjunction with a Volunteer Day organized by the Blackstone River Valley Heritage Corridor.
As well as cleaning up the paths, Keene said he hopes that they will clean up trash in the area. The Heritage Association was waiting for poison ivy to die off back when they tried to clean along the edge of the Blackstone Canal during ZAP 2022.
Keene said the trash and litter situation in the park is the same as it is in any town. He said he hopes to make residents aware of the landmark that still sits in the town by cleaning up the trash and making the park an enjoyable place and safe spot to visit.
“There is a lot of trash there, and we’re going to pick it up and try to make it look nice, and hopefully people appreciate it,” he said.
”Unfortunately, there are people who, instead of taking their trash home, are leaving it there when they’re done,” added Keene.
Keene said he hopes in the future that the town will add kiosks next to the ruins to describe the significance of and history of Mammoth Mill to residents and outside visitors.
Volunteers should wear layers with a lightweight waterproof outer layer and waterproof boots if possible. If they wear sneakers, they should bring one or two pairs of dry socks. Workers should also bring a water bottle.
The NSHA will provide rubber gloves, trash bags, and hand-held trash grabbers to volunteers who sign up prior to the event. Park at the Polish American Club parking lot at 76 Mill St. The cleanup will take place on Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon.
