NORTH SMITHFIELD – Larry Smith of the North Smithfield Heritage Association says he was taking photos of the Forestdale Dam, also popularly known as the Forestdale Reservoir, for NSHA’s 2023 calendar one afternoon when he came across a very interesting rock.
Smith, team leader of the Heritage Association’s Historical and Native American sites and volunteer for the group for the past six years, said he was looking for an access point for the waterfall when he discovered the rock.
“It really just startled me and blew me away,” he said. The rock was engraved with geometric shapes and carved initials. There were also dates on the rock, the earliest being from 1817, and other engravings from the 1840s and 50s.
He said he believes the carvings were done professionally.
“There’s a few of them that somebody tried to do on their own. You can tell that they’re not as deep and they’re not as nice,” he said.
He added that when he found the rock, he did some research that ended up going nowhere. He added that a resident who’s lived across the street from the dam for 40 years also knew nothing about the rock.
According to the Heritage Association, the Forestdale Mill once occupied the land that the rock now sits on, directly next to Forestdale Dam, and they conclude that it could have something to do with the employees who used to work there. The two mills that existed in Forestdale burned down.
Smith questions if the initials represent residents who died or who had maybe even been promoted. He’s asking any North Smithfield residents that if they know anything about the rock to contact him or the Heritage Association.
“I just hope somebody does see it, you know, they know what it is, or have some information on it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.