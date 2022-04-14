NORTH SMITHFIELD – At the North Smithfield School Committee meeting on Tuesday, Supt. Michael St. Jean gave an update on the status of the concession stand construction and facility management at the high school track and field.
Questions about public use of the track and field were pulsing through the community for months after its completion, but have hit a lull since the school posted use guidelines at the end of last month. The track is open for walking in the morning and on weekends when there are no school events happening. St. Jean did note, however, that people are still jumping the fence and using the turf field inappropriately when the gates are locked.
For safety reasons, track access is limited while active construction is happening for the concession stand.
St. Jean told the school committee that he himself was yelled at for trespassing when he went to check the construction progress recently, but the situation mellowed when he identified himself. Past timelines had estimated that the construction stand would be completed by graduation, but St. Jean said that they’re unsure of the actual timeline for the stand’s completion. He said a schedule should be released by the end of the week and an announcement will be made when the timeline is more clear.
St. Jean also reported to the school committee that administration is still currently in the process of compiling specifications for a Request for Proposals to find a full-time field manager. The field manager, as previously explained at school committee meetings, will serve as a third party that will handle scheduling the field, potential rental opportunities, and care and upkeep for the facility.
“It’s difficult to find because there aren’t many people doing it out there, so it’s taking a bit of time to work out. We’re pretty close to the specifications for what we’re looking for in a management company,” St. Jean told the committee.
He also added that, in his investigations into other pricing structures for school districts in the state, not many others have posted their pricing breakdown for rentals. Many other districts are not open to the public, he told the committee.
“We’re really doing a balancing act on this one and I know there are other districts out there with a really nice turf field with really high fences that people can’t jump, but we don’t want to do that either. We’re just trying to find the balance that’s going to make everyone happy,” St. Jean said.
Along with these updates, the school committee voted to approve updates to the security cameras on the field, along with a new server that will increase recording capacity for all cameras throughout the schools. “When there is a field manager and cameras in place, they will hopefully have some better rules of the road, rules of engagement on the field over the weekend,” St. Jean said.
The final update pertained to the expansion of the facility, which will include hammer throw and javelin. During a preliminary pre-bid meeting, it was suggested by a vendor that further construction may not be possible during this school year. “Time is such and materials are such that we probably can’t do it until the fall anyway, so I don’t see an emergency school meeting and starting construction before the fall,” St. Jean said.
