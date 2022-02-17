NORTH SMITHFIELD – Emma Harrop, 17, wants the children of Rhode Island to have the same love of books as she did growing up.
“When I was younger, I used to get so lost in a book that people would have to yell my name a few times to get my attention,” Harrop said.
Originally, she thought she would learn Mandarin for her senior project at North Smithfield High School. When that fell through, she decided to follow the guidance of the school’s senior project coordinator and work with Books Are Wings to provide access to children’s books across Rhode Island.
Books Are Wings is a Pawtucket-based nonprofit that collects gently used children’s books and redistributes them to areas of need across the state. According to their website, they distribute over 75,000 books a year and work with over 100 volunteers annually.
When she was younger, Harrop was an avid reader. Now that she’s gotten older, she said, it’s been hard to find time to read as much – but the love is still there.
“Because I loved to read so much as a kid, I want these other children to have the same experience,” she said.
According to Harrop, Books Are Wings is important to the greater community because there are many neighborhoods in Rhode Island where kids don’t have the same access to books. This, she said, is because of family income issues or because they can’t make it to the libraries.
Books Are Wings, she said, goes to these neighborhoods so that kids can have the same experience that other people have.
The books are distributed through “book parties” at local libraries and parks, as well as daycare and community centers. Harrop has participated in events at elementary schools and Slater Park.
“It’s really nice and speaks to me. It’s humbling to watch kids come to the table and their eyes light up and realize they can take some books and keep them,” Harrop told The Breeze.
Her project culminates in a book drive that started on Feb. 14 and will run through Mar. 4. Donations of gently used and new children’s books may be dropped off at any of the three North Smithfield public schools, or the North Smithfield Public Library.
