NORTH SMITHFIELD – In what’s become a proud tradition for North Smithfield High School seniors, Cassidy Grieves and Emersyn Champagne have been working on their senior project since before the start of the school year and have not lost their passion for it.
Grieves and Champagne have been working together since the end of their junior year to plan the Unity Ball, an inclusive prom for students on unified sports teams all over Rhode Island.
This year’s event will be held on April 29 at The Crowne Plaza in Warwick and will be carnival-themed. The students plan on having an array of carnival games that everyone can participate in and classic carnival food for everyone to eat.
Grieves and Champagne both said they want the atmosphere for the Unity Ball to be fun and relaxed, a night where attendees can have fun, choose different dishes and walk around and play games while eating, rather than sitting down to a formal dinner.
“It really is just for all of the students to get together and enjoy one night together,” Grieves said.
“We want to make sure they have a space to feel safe and have fun without feelings judged from other classmates or people they don’t know as well,” Champagne added.
Grieves and Champagne said they’re also trying to make the prom inclusive through the dress code.
“For most proms you think that it is typically very dressy, but this is not like that,” Grieves said.
“If someone wants to wear a full ball gown, they can, but if they want to wear jeans that is also fine,” Champagne said. “They’re there to have a fun time, not just to dress up.”
The Unity Ball is open to athletes in the unified sports program overseen by Special Olympics Rhode Island. In recent years, the event has traditionally been planned by a North Smithfield High School student, with various seniors taking on the event for their senior project.
Last year’s Unity Ball was canceled due to COVID-19, and Grieves and Champagne are anticipating that some students who would like to attend will be unable to due to the pandemic. In order to include everyone that is interested in it, they plan on having virtual games during the night for those who are unable to attend in person.
Champagne and Grieves plan on inviting the seniors who planned last year’s Unity Ball as well as the unified sports team members who had been planning on attending before it was canceled. They are anticipating around 350 attendees.
Grieves said she has been working with unified students in their school since her freshman year. She caught the eye of NSHS Senior Project Coordinator Lindsay Aromin, who asked Grieves personally if she would like to work on the Unity Ball for her senior project. Grieves immediately agreed.
“I love working with kids, I want to work with kids for the rest of my life, and I have created a lot of bonds with these students,” she said. “When Mrs. Aromin asked if I wanted a partner for the project, I asked Emersyn because I knew she was the best person for it.”
Champagne said that through her personal experiences with family members and classmates, she has developed an interest in pursuing a future career in special education and is passionate about helping those with disabilities.
“I personally have many people in my family that have variations of disabilities, so I grew up around it,” she said. “I know how to handle outbursts, I know how to handle mood swings.”
Champagne and Grieves have been fundraising to make the event free and inclusive for everyone. Because last year’s ball was canceled, they were able to use those funds to cover some of their monetary expenses.
While fundraising has been going OK, they said they want to raise more to leave some funds for next year’s organizers.
“We just want to make sure that there is something left in the account because this is a really good cause, so we want there to be a good ball next year as well,” Champagne said.
They’ve raised $3,300 so far and began with $10,000 from last year’s fundraising. They expect expenses to total $15,000 and hope to end their fundraising with $20,000 so that next year’s seniors can have at least $5,000 to start off with.
Grieves and Champagne extended their gratitude to all of their donors, including Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket who has been their biggest donor and has given them $1,200 in funds.
For those who are interested in donating to the Unity Ball, checks can be made out to North Smithfield High School with “Unity Ball” in the memo. Donations are also accepted through their GoFundMe which can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/the-unity-ball.
Grieves and Champagne said that even if people can’t donate to their cause, they want to spread the word so more people who are interested can get involved.
“I came from a few towns over and I had never heard of the Unity Ball,” Champagne said. “If I had known about it earlier, I would have participated in it earlier and I know there are other people out there that feel the same way.”
