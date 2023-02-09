NORTH SMITHFIELD – Colin Verboort of North Smithfield says he was inspired to create a basic needs pantry at North Smithfield High School because of his own volunteer experiences from a young age.
“Since middle school, I have volunteered at soup kitchens with my family across the state,” he said.
He said that one thing he’s seen a need for during his time volunteering is for basic hygiene items, and he knew he could help bring in donations to address that need for his senior project.
The basic idea of the project, according to Verboort, is that students can acquire what they need, toiletries items especially, so they will ultimately see improvement in their academic success.
“Students who do not have their basic needs met cannot put their best effort into schoolwork,” he said.
The pantry, which will be located in the nurse’s office at North Smithfield High School to protect the privacy of students, is still in the process of being set up by Verboort. He said he is taking donations for as long as possible, including from the public, and will have the pantry set up sometime by March.
Essential items that Verboort is asking for donations for include deodorant, shaving cream, female products, socks, shirts, shampoo, and snacks.
After graduation, Verboort said his goal is to earn a degree in architecture. From a young age, he says, he’s been interested in creating and designing homes.
“It is something I really enjoy doing and I would love to do as a career,” he said.
Verboort is the son of Karen Flora and Brian Verboort.
