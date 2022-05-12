NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield Middle and High Schools have announced their Spring concert schedules.
The Middle and High School Jazz Concert is today, Thursday, May 12, at 7 p.m., at the high school auditorium. Tickets are $5 each.
The High School Spring Concert will be held on May 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. The Theme is ‘music from film’ and will include a cabaret-style chorus performance involving 189 students, as well as the symphonic band.
Advanced ticket sales for students’ family will begin on Wednesday, May 18, and run through Friday, May 20, with a 5 ticket limit per family.
Ticket sales for the public open on May 23, and can be purchased in the High School Main Office until they run out. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door, but it’s recommended to purchase in advance. Tickets are $7.
