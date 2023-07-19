CENTRAL FALLS – The Central Falls Nuisance Property Task Force continues to meet monthly to discuss issues with various properties, and is also hosting twice-monthly walking tours of certain neighborhoods.
During the most recent walking tour meeting on July 12, the task force identified several code violations that they will be following up on, said Jose Batista, who leads the group.
There were also about a dozen property owners who will receive letters asking them to remove their air conditioning units from their fire escape windows or face fines. The request comes about a year after a residential fire in Pawtucket that was caused by an air conditioner placed in a window facing a fire escape.
Batista said that the July 12 tour went well, and that the attorney general’s office was represented.
“They have been doing a great job prosecuting property owners who are not doing their due diligence with regard to lead remediation,” he said. “That’s been a big priority for the city and we’re glad to have a partner in the AG.”
Batista said that the walking tours are a chance for the task force to survey the community to tidy it up as well as talk with constituents and hear directly from them about any issues.
“It’s the idea of making government go to people’s doors and making it easy for people to engage with us,” he said. “We want to make sure that the housing we do have is of high quality for people and they get to speak directly to us.”
On a previous walking tour in June, Batista recalled how the task force came upon an empty lot on the corner of Fletcher and Cowden Streets, and they are now discussing what to do with the property including potentially converting it into a green space or a parking area.
“We are (also) working really hard to cure properties in the city of lead and lead contamination,” he said.
During the task force meeting of June 28, Batista said the focus was on working with Pine Street Realty to come up with a plan to remediate lead in a bunch of their properties, which are older and more likely to have lead.
“We spent quite a bit of time talking to them about it,” he said.
Now that it is summer, Batista said he anticipates more garbage-related code enforcements to be issued to residents and said there have been a couple of properties that are in receivership.
“These are properties that are probably the worst examples of properties that have been abandoned and just caused blight in the city,” he said.
He added of receivership, “It’s a process in the court where the city can take ownership of the property and come up with a plan for redevelopment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.