Nuisance Task Force
Members of the Central Falls Nuisance Property Task Force met last Wednesday at the DPW to discuss problem properties and action plans.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

CENTRAL FALLS – An inconspicuous monthly gathering of various department heads and officials at the Central Falls Department of Public Works on High Street has paid substantial dividends for residents, say members.

The conversation is sometimes winding and unpredictable, but there is always a purpose, says Assistant City Solicitor Jose Batista, chairperson of the Central Falls Nuisance Property Task Force: work together to address problems before they get big, or before they even happen.

