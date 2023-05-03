CENTRAL FALLS – An inconspicuous monthly gathering of various department heads and officials at the Central Falls Department of Public Works on High Street has paid substantial dividends for residents, say members.
The conversation is sometimes winding and unpredictable, but there is always a purpose, says Assistant City Solicitor Jose Batista, chairperson of the Central Falls Nuisance Property Task Force: work together to address problems before they get big, or before they even happen.
The idea here is that everyone with knowledge of various issues gathers in one room to talk about problem properties and how to make them positive contributors to community.
Members see this as a unique partnership that thrives on open communication between departments to give a fuller picture of a certain property or business owner and shed light on what others might be missing.
From lead paint to rodents, loud noise to violence, the issues targeted here all impact residents and business owners in some way.
At the April 26 monthly session, members discussed a bevy of properties and the various issues they’ve been targeting to bring about change.
The Nuisance Task Force was created by executive order of former Mayor James Diossa in October of 2013. City Solicitor Matt Jerzyk previously told The Breeze how the group has addressed about 50 of 90 properties originally included on the list of nuisance properties using a toolbox of response steps, including receivership if needed.
On April 26, Batista updated the group on a temporary receivership approved by Associate Municipal Housing Court Judge Robert McConnell for crumbling and vacant homes at 674 Lonsdale Ave. and 767 Lonsdale Ave.
Attorney John Dorsey, with lots of experience already in this task, will oversee the temporary process, meeting with owners to come up with plans and timetables by which certain benchmarks must be met to improve the properties. If they don’t comply, then the city can take over, said Batista, who added that this is a very good outcome for the city on the two properties.
He emphasized the collaborative nature of this, saying the city isn’t here to take a property or hurt someone, but the homes are in such disrepair and such a safety risk to the public that something needs to be done.
Members on April 26 also talked serious concerns about three other similar properties, including 50 Garfield St., 50 Conduit St., and 111 Cowden St., saying they met with the owner and their attorney to try to develop plans. The owner “tends to wander” when it comes to fulfilling his responsibilities, and the board will continue to keep an eye out to make sure the condition of the properties doesn’t worsen.
Police highlighted two problem spots last week, including the residential 35 Brook St. and restaurant Tio Pepe’s Cantina at 508 Dexter St.
Capt. John Carroll listed numerous concerns and complaints requiring responses at the Brook Street address, 12 times since Jan. 11, including five fights, unwanted persons, keeping the peace, and loud music, and said it all stems from issues on the second and third floors, primarily the third floor.
Police initiated targeted patrols as frequently as possible starting that same day to check an area that is otherwise usually very quiet, said Carroll.
On Tio Pepe’s, Carroll said, “ultra lax security” has led to numerous problems, including someone having a gun pulled on them, and caused the owner to fire their previous security company. He said there needs to be a bouncer at the door and at the bar all the time at a minimum, as the “lackadaisical” response to this point is not proper for this environment. The owner has been given a month, starting April 24, to get things right.
Carroll said the Police Department goes to every bar nightly to make sure it is closed at closing time and there are no issues. Tio Pepe’s is the one taking up most of their energy, he said, and on a nightly basis, there is an “overabundance of people coming out who have been way over-served.” He said they want to give the owner the chance to change his ways and thrive as a business, but if the business is not run in a safe manner, the situation will go before the City Council to implement, as a last resort, mandated patrol officers every time the restaurant is open.
Carroll said there have been two felony assaults in a short period of time, which Batista said is very concerning. He said the owner made the excuse that his bouncer was across the street smoking cigarettes, but the point made to the owner is that he’s the boss and should be telling him where to be.
Central Falls Housing Authority Executive Director Bridgett Duquette updated the group on steps being taken with the owner of Section 8 units on Summer Street, saying he’s changed his attitude somewhat to come into compliance on such items as lead compliance certificates because he wants to maintain his income.
On rodent issues at six units at 120 Summer St., they are largely related to overflowing totes, said Duquette and Deputy DPW Director Luis Aponte, a former Providence councilman, and since there’s no space for a dumpster, totes will likely need to be used going forward but emptied more frequently. The owner has been cited three or four times in six months.
Batista, a state representative in Providence, said the owner wants the guaranteed money that comes with this type of housing, but he wants to see him prove that he’s willing to fulfill his obligations on items he’s not financially incentivized to do. The owner is “more of a politician than I am, and that’s not a compliment,” said Batista, and the city must stay on him to make sure he keeps up with things.
Duquette said many of the issues with these properties are due to the owner not wanting to outsource any work and not being able to keep up with items on his own.
Aponte said the owner can set all the traps for rodents that he wants, but until he addresses the food source, rats will keep coming.
DPW Director Jean Phillipe Barros, a former state representative in Pawtucket, said the owner has to do a better job of screening tenants, to which Duquette agreed. She said he also doesn’t want to court to evict people, and if completing a task himself is going to save him $10, he’s going to go that route.
Linda Weisinger of PCF Development noted that increasing frequency of trash pickups does not substantially increase costs.
Deputy Fire Chief Sam Dyman said the owner is fixing a number of issues, but claims his tenants are destroying much of what he’s fixing. He’s corrected some unsafe electrical practices and other issues, he said, but there’s still a way to go, including some doors that still don’t have doorknobs. He said he’s trying to work with the owner to avoid escalating steps, “and he’s been pretty good about it.”
Batista said the city needs to plan for the unfortunate circumstances if the property owner does get shut down by another entity, saying they need to be sure they’d be responsive if nine families were to be pushed to the street due to longstanding issues.
Assistant Solicitor Tyler Romero agreed, saying being proactive is the best way to go. He later told The Breeze that the city is always trying to work collaboratively with property owners for the best outcomes and to avoid an escalation or confrontation.
For their next meeting, members of the task force are planning to take a walking tour of an area with a high volume of reported problems.
Anyone who would like to report a nuisance property can email Batista at Jbatista@centralfallsri.us.
