SMITHFIELD – A new charter school focused on nutrition, fitness and communication, called Be Well Leadership Academy, may come to Smithfield if approved by the Rhode Island Department of Education.
Karen Salvatore, co-creator of Fit2Cook4Kids program, applied to RIDE to be reviewed on Oct. 26. Salvatore said supportive comments are counted in RIDE’s decision to approve or reject a charter.
Salvatore ran F2C4K for 13 years out of Providence and Kingston. She said the program, which teaches youth culinary, kinesiology and communication skills in a week-long summer program, is so successful she felt it could expand into a charter school.
Salvatore said BWLA, teaching students grades 7-12, will use the secret sauce developed from F2C4K, which is food, fitness and social skills. She said F2C4K inspired her to create a charter school after its success in combating childhood obesity and teaching financial literacy.
“It’s all melted in together,” Salvatore said.
Salvatore said the state is looking to add 50 new charter schools to the state, and there are currently three applications for this year. She said there are 25 charter schools at this time, and said one school is chosen annually. RIDE was set to review the charter on Oct. 26, though comments are accepted until Nov. 15.
Salvatore said Smithfield is interested in hosting the school, and said if approved, will work with BWLA to find a location for the school.
“We know it is empowering to teach how to cook healthy food,” Salvatore said.
BWLA co-founder Paula Santos said many people are intimately familiar with the current physical and mental health crisis. She said Rhode Island has the 11th highest rate of obesity in the nation for children between 10-17 years old.
Education is the most effective way to promote change, Santos said.
“In addition to our rigorous core curriculum, Be Well Leadership Academy is poised to do our part in addressing this issue by emphasizing healthy eating, social-emotional health, physical activity, and strong leadership skills,” she said.
Santos said the academy will focus on three key ideas including culinary, kinesiology and communication. The strong culinary curriculum is created with partner Johnson & Wales University for students to learn about food and healthy eating.
“We empower our students to improve their health and well-being,” Santos said.
Students will study the movement of the body in kinesiology, backed by studies that show the impact of exercise on the brain by creating new neurons in areas responsible for emotional regulation, Santos said.
Santos, who has a background in business and communications, said the team backing the BWLA is stacked with “dynamic” professionals in a variety of industries.
“We want to excite the imaginations of students who want to go into health and wellness,” Santos said.
For communication, students will be in state-of-the-art facilities to learn photography, web design, podcasting and create radio and TV programs to promote health and wellness.
If approved, BWLA will have until next September to open the doors to its academy.
