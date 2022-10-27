SMITHFIELD – A new charter school focused on nutrition, fitness and communication, called Be Well Leadership Academy, may come to Smithfield if approved by the Rhode Island Department of Education.

Karen Salvatore, co-creator of Fit2Cook4Kids program, applied to RIDE to be reviewed on Oct. 26. Salvatore said supportive comments are counted in RIDE’s decision to approve or reject a charter.

