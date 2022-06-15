NORTH PROVIDENCE – Rep. William O’Brien has announced his re-election campaign for the District 54 seat in the House of Representatives. He has served town residents since 2013 and currently serves as a deputy majority leader and as a member of the House Finance Committee, which helps draft the state’s annual budget.
“As our state continues its recovery from the pandemic, we are all still facing struggles on a daily basis. Over the past two years, I have fought hard to ensure that North Providence gets the state support it deserves while also holding government officials accountable for reckless and wasteful spending of your tax dollars,” he said in a news release. “In order to contribute to North Providence’s recovery toward a better future, I am announcing my re-election campaign for the District 54 seat to continue serving the residents of the best town in the state.”
O’Brien said he is pleased to report that several initiatives within this year’s committee-approved budget proposal will save town residents significant dollars, including: The full elimination of the car tax a year early; elimination of taxing veterans’ pensions; raising the amount of pension income that is exempt from taxation from $15,000 to $20,000.
The dual enrollment program that was created from legislation introduced by O’Brien is also continuing to save students and families thousands of dollars in college credit costs. O’Brien said he has been a constant advocate for the program that enables students to enroll at a college or university as non-degree students and have the courses be recognized toward degree completion at both the college and high school level.
“As costs continue to rise, every penny counts and as your representative at the Statehouse, I will continue to make sure that you keep as much of your money in your pockets, where it belongs,” he said.
