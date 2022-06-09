CUMBERLAND – Those overseeing the sale of St. Patrick Church on Broad Street for affordable housing development say they must first exhume the remains of the Rev. Hugh O’Reilly, the third pastor of the parish, who was buried on the front lawn of the church at the corner of Broad and Church streets in 1872.
Before any sale can go through, said Rev. Msgr. Jacques Plante of what is now St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish on Diamond Hill Road after St. Patrick’s was previously closed, O’Reilly’s remains will be exhumed and transferred to a lot in Mt. Calvary Cemetery on Curran Road, along with the monument that has been over O’Reilly’s grave for the last 150 years.
The Diocese is looking to sell the property to ONE Neighborhood Builders for development of more than 30 apartments as part of “The Sanctuary at Valley Falls.”
The exhumation process may take some time to complete, and the activity will be very noticeable as cemetery workers will have to work behind a screen at the busy intersection, said Plante.
The monument itself will first be removed and transferred to Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
“Because we have no records on the exact location of Father O’Reilly’s remains, we had the grave scanned with ground-penetrating radar and now know that Father O’Reilly was buried behind the monument (beneath grass),” he said. “However, it appears that a portion of the casket may be located underneath the monument. Obviously this project could take more than one day’s work.”
O’Reilly was born in Cavan, Ireland and came to the U.S. in March of 1851. At that time, the Catholic Diocese of Hartford included both the states of Connecticut and Rhode Island. The bishop at that time was Bishop Bernard O’Reilly, who was often reaching out to clergy in Ireland for priests to serve in his Diocese. Whether or not there was any family relation between Bishop Bernard O’Reilly and Rev. Hugh O’Reilly is not known.
Hugh O’Reilly served primarily in parishes in Connecticut until he was named the third pastor of St. Patrick in Valley Falls in 1868. In the four years that O’Reilly served as pastor of St. Patrick, he worked to lengthen the church building and also oversaw the creation of St. Joseph Parish in Ashton.
In February 1872, the Diocese of Providence was created out of the Diocese of Hartford. At that time, the Providence Diocese encompassed all of the state of Rhode Island along with the various counties in Massachusetts, which were later to comprise the Diocese of Fall River. With the creation of a new diocese, priests were given an option of which of the two diocese they wished to belong. Rev. O’Reilly chose to remain as a priest of the Diocese of Hartford, but he died while still at St. Patrick Parish on June 30, 1872, the very day the Diocese consecrated the Saints Peter and Paul Church in Providence as the Cathedral of Providence.
O’Reilly’s funeral was celebrated on July 2, 1872 in St. Patrick Church. Bishop Thomas Hendricken, the first bishop of Providence, officiated at the funeral. According to the tradition of the time, O’Reilly was buried on the north side of the church.
Plante said he expects the sale of the property to be finalized by the end of the summer. Most of the items in the church building itself have been removed, including pews and altars, and are being reused in churches across the country. There are still some stained-glass windows that need to be removed, he said, and other stained-glass windows are in storage at New England Stained Glass.
“We hope to use some of these windows when we refurbish the parish hall here on Diamond Hill Road and dedicate the hall as St. Patrick Memorial Hall,” he said.
