WOONSOCKET – An investigation surrounding the gruesome death of a turtle in Woonsocket will not lead to criminal charges.
There were various reports earlier this month that a large snapping turtle, identified post-mortem to be about 68 years old, was found partially decapitated with a sharp instrument in a port-o-john. A police investigation by the Woonsocket Police Department ensued in tandem with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
On Monday, WPD Chief Thomas Oates told The Breeze that as the investigation proceeded, it was determined that the turtle had sustained the injuries to the neck post-mortem. He added that video footage collected from teenagers earlier that day had shown that the turtle was already dead by the river, furthering the theory that the turtle had died from natural causes before its body was maimed.
“The person who did it was being morbid, or whatever, which is not a crime,” Oates said. “The cutting was done post-mortem.”
A GoFundMe was started on April 12 by Paul Mainville, titled “Help bring the snapping turtle murderer to jail.” As of Tuesday, it had gathered 26 donations totaling nearly $1,400.
When The Breeze spoke to Mainville about the police findings, he challenged them, saying, “The proper way to enunciate it was, ‘There was no proof that the turtle was alive when this happened.’” Mainville posited, “When a turtle comes out from hibernation, it’s not running at top speed. If it was coming out of the mud and into the shallow water, he could have just been trying to get warm,” explaining its appearance of being dead in the video recordings by the river.
Mainville referred to the turtle as “Charlie P. Cass,” naming him after Cass Park, where he lived and was found dead. The GoFundMe money that has been raised will be going toward a memorial of some sort for the turtle, an initiative Mainville has said the mayor supports.
“The mayor was going to pitch in some money to bring it to $2,000 and see what’s necessary and go from there,” he said.
At the moment, he said he’s thinking of either a pillar with a bronze turtle on top of it or a bench. He added that he still needs to get in touch with a monument company.
Mainville, who spent the first half of his life in Woonsocket and has a show on WNRI, wrote in the GoFundMe description, “You might say that Mr. Snapper and I grew up together! One of my first solo fishing trips was to Cass Park 57 years ago! At that time, this snapper was 11 years old and one year my elder! When I think about all the life that turtle has seen over these years, I smile but I cry at the same time. The poor fellow lived for 67 years in a pond that existed for all of our pure pleasure!”
“This thing has kind of taken a life of its own,” Oates said of the situation this week.
A memorial for a turtle? Is this a Babylon Bee post or is it just ridiculous? The police undertook an investigation, determined that the turtle was dead before the cutting commenced, so what is left to memorialize? I think a better use of the funds would be to donate them to the food kitchen, a homeless initiative or something similarly worthy. A bronze plaque for a turtle?
